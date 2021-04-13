Colts Free-Agent Cornerback Reportedly Visiting Bills

Horseshoe Huddle
Report: Colts Free-Agent CB T.J. Carrie Visiting Bills

Colts free-agent cornerback T.J. Carrie is reportedly visiting the Bills on Tuesday.
The Indianapolis Colts may be losing a key member of their secondary.

According to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, Colts free-agent cornerback T.J. Carrie is taking a visit to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

Carrie appeared in 15 games for the Colts in 2020, making 2 starts. He recorded 32 tackles (1 for loss), 1 fumble recovered, 2 interceptions, 8 pass breakups, and 2 total touchdowns.

The eighth-year veteran played an important reserve role in the Colts' defensive backfield, as he came in to start on short notice for the Colts in Week 3 against the New York Jets, again in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans, and once more in the Colts' wild card playoff game against none other than the Bills.

He provided quality play for the Colts when they needed it, although he did have some ups and downs.

According to Pro Football Focus, 2020 was the second-best season of Carrie's career with a grade of 67.9. In coverage, he allowed receptions on 24-of-42 targets (57.1%) for 347 yards (14.5 avg.) and 2 touchdowns.

Although Carrie would remain a quality depth signing for the Colts, the returns of Xavier Rhodes and Marvell Tell III helps the Colts in that department.

Would Carrie signing elsewhere be a big loss for the Colts? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Indianapolis Colts cornerback T.J. Carrie scores on an interception return in Sunday's 36-7 home win over the N.Y. Jets.
