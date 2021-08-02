Colts' Frank Reich 'Optimistic' With Surgery For Carson Wentz

On the same day the Colts announced new quarterback Carson Wentz would opt for foot surgery, head coach Frank Reich says he's optimistic about the surgery and the recovery timetable for his new quarterback.

No matter what is going on around him, Frank Reich is always upbeat and positive.

That was certainly the case for Reich Monday as the Indianapolis Colts announced that new quarterback Carson Wentz would undergo foot surgery Monday afternoon one day after reporting that the veteran quarterback would opt for rest and rehab.

The decision to get surgery now will keep Wentz out 5-12 weeks, which puts the ball in Reich's court when it comes to developing guys like Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger. Though he loses his standout quarterback before he even takes a snap in Indianapolis, Reich was upbeat and positive regarding the situation, which should have a trickledown effect on the Colts' franchise.

(L) Colts head coach Frank Reich (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports) | (R) Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

“Yes, a little bit I’m always optimistic – thank you for noticing that," Reich said when speaking to reporters Monday. "But just knowing Carson (Wentz), I’m optimistic knowing that this is the type of injury knowing you don’t have to be pain free to play in. I know Carson’s level of toughness, I know he can play with pain. With this injury from listening to the doctors, you have to get to an acceptable level of pain and then you can start playing. So that could happen early and if you decide he can play, then it just keeps getting better as we go – play for a few weeks with that pain. Best case though is that the pain leaves early. So, that’s the reason for the optimism.”

While it is true Wentz can play through pain (as he's shown over the years), it was the right call for the quarterback to get the surgery now, rather than attempting to rehab it and play through potential pain all season long, which could hamper his play.

In fact, surgery was the preference from the Colts' perspective all along, Reich said Monday.

“We thought surgery was the best right from the start after that initial discussion with both doctors," Reich said. "The reason obviously is if we don’t, if we rehab, it’s going to be fine in a couple weeks but if it creeps up in the middle of the season, then you’re out for 5-12 weeks. That’s not going to work. Let’s use the front end and hope for the best. We’ve got a good roster. If he has to miss a game or two, we’ll be fine.”

Reich certainly knows he can get the most out of quarterbacks in tough situations, as evidenced by his work with Jacoby Brissett in 2019 following the shocking retirement of Andrew Luck.

Though there is certainly some doom and gloom surrounding the Colts at the moment, considering Eason could have to play the first few weeks against the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans and more in place of Wentz.

Having a coach like Reich be optimistic and embracing the challenge of trying to get Eason up to speed should bring some relief to the fan base and those on the roster.

“It’s really exciting isn’t it? Not only did they not take a snap but we’ve had two offseasons where you don’t even have a chance to work with them in the offseason and really develop them," Reich said. "So, in many respects, Jacob (Eason) was here the whole year last year and Jacoby (Brissett) is really running the backup, running the scout team. But Jacob is working his butt off after practice, before practice, in individual period, sitting in the meeting room with Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett, learning the highs and lows of the game from them and taking that all in. No doubt it’s a challenge, but I like that for Jacob. I’m excited for that. I want people to think, ‘He’s got a pretty tough road.’ He does, but we’re going to see what he’s made of.”

Have thoughts on Frank Reich's comments regarding the Wentz injury, surgery and challenges that lie ahead? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

