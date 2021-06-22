Colts will Host Panthers for Joint Practices During Training Camp

The Colts will host the Panthers for joint practices in training camp on Thursday, Aug. 12 and Friday, Aug. 13.

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they will host joint practices with the Carolina Panthers during their 2021 training camp.

The sessions will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12 and Friday, Aug. 13 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. before the teams’ preseason game on Sunday, Aug. 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Following last year's pandemic-affected offseason that saw the NFL keep its teams at their facilities for camp, the Colts will make their return to Grand Park after making it their summer home away from home in 2018 and 2019.

As for Carolina, there's been quite a bit of change for the Panthers and head coach Matt Rhule heading into his second season.

For starters, the Panthers traded away former starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and acquired a new one in Sam Darnold. They also made significant additions in linebacker Haason Reddick in free agency, and cornerback Jaycee Horn, wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., and tight end Tommy Tremble in the first few rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Colts' joint practices with Carolina will be their eighth such arrangement with another team, as they last held joint practices with the Cleveland Browns at Grand Park in 2019.

