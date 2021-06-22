Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI.com
Search

Colts will Host Panthers for Joint Practices During Training Camp

The Colts will host the Panthers for joint practices in training camp on Thursday, Aug. 12 and Friday, Aug. 13.
Author:
Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they will host joint practices with the Carolina Panthers during their 2021 training camp.

The sessions will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12 and Friday, Aug. 13 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. before the teams’ preseason game on Sunday, Aug. 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Following last year's pandemic-affected offseason that saw the NFL keep its teams at their facilities for camp, the Colts will make their return to Grand Park after making it their summer home away from home in 2018 and 2019.

As for Carolina, there's been quite a bit of change for the Panthers and head coach Matt Rhule heading into his second season.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

For starters, the Panthers traded away former starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and acquired a new one in Sam Darnold. They also made significant additions in linebacker Haason Reddick in free agency, and cornerback Jaycee Horn, wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., and tight end Tommy Tremble in the first few rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Colts' joint practices with Carolina will be their eighth such arrangement with another team, as they last held joint practices with the Cleveland Browns at Grand Park in 2019.

Will you be in attendance at these joint practices? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, shown during 2019 training camp, says rookies will report to the team facility on July 22 with the entire team on site on July 28.
News

Colts will Host Panthers for Joint Practices During Training Camp

Nov 24, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (10) celebrates over Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) after a sack during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Film

Dayo Odeyingbo: "He will be a Perennial Pro Bowler"

Dec 3, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate (19) celebrates his 6-yard touchdown catch with quarterback Carson Wentz (11) against the Washington Redskins during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
News

Colts among Teams Golden Tate Would Like to Join

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws the ball during Indianapolis Colts OTAs.
News

ESPN Analyst Tabs Carson Wentz As Surprise Minicamp Standout

May 27, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) works out during Indianapolis Colts OTAs.
News

Colts' Rookie Pass Rusher Named Team's Offseason Standout By Bleacher Report

Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

BR: Michael Pittman Jr. Colts' Biggest Potential Fantasy Breakout in 2021

Screen Shot 2021-06-20 at 8.33.02 AM
Film

Colts' Flashback: Manning Lights Up Broncos For First Career Playoff Win

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) defends during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' Julian Blackmon Lands in Top 10 of Latest NFL Safety Rankings