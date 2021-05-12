Colts' Week 1 Opponent Revealed Before Schedule Release

Sports Illustrated home
Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsDraftPodcastSI.com
Search

Colts to Host Seahawks in Week 1

The Colts announced that they will host the Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.
Author:
Publish date:

The next step in the NFL offseason is upon us.

The 2021 regular season schedule is being unveiled Wednesday evening at 8:00 pm ET on NFL Network, but the Week 1 matchups have already been released as of Wednesday morning.

For the Indianapolis Colts, they will host the Seattle Seahawks at home in Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 pm ET on FOX.

It will be their first Week 1 home opener since 2018.

Week 1 will be the first opportunity for Colts fans to get their eyes on newcomers like quarterback Carson Wentz, first-round pick defensive end Kwity Paye, and rookie tight end Kylen Granson during the regular season.

E1MEdfoXMAIgHE8

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Likewise, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will bring along some familiar faces like former Colts defensive tackle Al Woods (2017-18) and cornerback Pierre Desir (2017-19).

In their history, the Colts and Seahawks have faced off 12 times, with the Colts holding a 7-5 advantage.

The last regular-season matchup was Week 4 of 2017 when the Seahawks pulled ahead late at Lumen Field in Seattle and clobbered the Colts, 46-18.

The Colts were 6-2 at home last season at Lucas Oil Stadium.

What do you think of the Colts' Week 1 matchup? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Oct 1, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Indianapolis Colts free safety Malik Hooker (29) stiff arms Seattle Seahawks cornerback DeAndre Elliott (21) as he runs back an interception during the second half at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks won 46-18.
News

Colts' Week 1 Opponent Revealed Before Schedule Release

Dayo Odeyingbo (left) and Kwity Paye, pass rushers selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 NFL Draft.
News

Colts' 2021 Draft Haul Ranks Bottom-5 in NFL in Overall Value

Jan 5, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) and Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) and center Justin Britt (68) in action during an NFC Wild Card playoff football game between the Cowboys and the Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Film Room: Colts Find No. 3 DT With Signing of Antwaun Woods

Nov 17, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) tackles Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during the second half at Ford Field.
News

Colts Sign Veteran Free-Agent Defensive Tackle

Indianapolis Colts quarterback coach Marcus Brady has been promoted to offensive coordinator.
News

Bleacher Report Low on Colts' Offense Ahead of 2021 Season

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Detailed view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pro Football Focus Low on Carson Wentz's Fantasy Impact

Oct 20, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) prepares for the snap of the ball during the second half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Colts' Rookie Pass Rushers Tabbed As Fantasy Top 50 IDP Dynasty Rookies

Sep 27, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) reacts after a sack of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the third quarter at CenturyLink Field.
News

Report: Colts Hosting Free Agent DT for Visit