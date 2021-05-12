Colts' Week 1 Opponent Revealed Before Schedule Release

The Colts announced that they will host the Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.

The next step in the NFL offseason is upon us.

The 2021 regular season schedule is being unveiled Wednesday evening at 8:00 pm ET on NFL Network, but the Week 1 matchups have already been released as of Wednesday morning.

For the Indianapolis Colts, they will host the Seattle Seahawks at home in Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 pm ET on FOX.

It will be their first Week 1 home opener since 2018.

Week 1 will be the first opportunity for Colts fans to get their eyes on newcomers like quarterback Carson Wentz, first-round pick defensive end Kwity Paye, and rookie tight end Kylen Granson during the regular season.

Via NFL on FOX

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Likewise, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will bring along some familiar faces like former Colts defensive tackle Al Woods (2017-18) and cornerback Pierre Desir (2017-19).

In their history, the Colts and Seahawks have faced off 12 times, with the Colts holding a 7-5 advantage.

The last regular-season matchup was Week 4 of 2017 when the Seahawks pulled ahead late at Lumen Field in Seattle and clobbered the Colts, 46-18.

The Colts were 6-2 at home last season at Lucas Oil Stadium.

What do you think of the Colts' Week 1 matchup? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.