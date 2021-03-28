Colts Pass Rusher is Third-Best NFL Free Agent Available, Per Bleacher Report

According to Bleacher Report, Colts defensive end Justin Houston is the third-best NFL free agent currently available.

The Indianapolis Colts have focused on retaining their own free agents during the NFL's initial new year, but they still have one big fish out there.

According to Bleacher Report, among the 10 best free agents available on the market, Colts defensive end Justin Houston is the third-best behind only San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (1) and Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (2):

Justin Houston was never going to be one of the first edge-rushers off the board in a very deep free-agent class. But he will surely end up being one of the best values. Houston, now 32, spent the last two seasons in Indianapolis doing what he does best: generating pressure. He's not the same player who put up 22 sacks in 2014, but he's posted 19 sacks over those two seasons with the Colts. He also added 53 pressures while playing no more than 65 percent of the snaps in either season. Still a superb rotational pass-rusher, Houston hasn't flashed many signs of slowing down and has at least 7.5 sacks in every season dating back to 2012, minus an injury-riddled 2016 campaign.

At 32 years old, it's understandable why the Colts nor any other team has inked Houston to a deal yet. After all, it was an abnormally robust pass-rusher market this year.

However, if you're looking for a dependable, veteran edge defender who can get you five-plus sacks at a reasonable price, Houston is your man.

In the last two seasons with the Colts, Houston started all 32 possible games and totaled 69 tackles (21 for loss), 19.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 5 fumbles recovered, 30 quarterback hits, and a league-high 3 (!) safeties.

When the Colts signed Houston as a free agent two years ago, many people on the outside thought he was washed up after a few injury-influenced seasons with the Chiefs.

However, Houston disproved that notion as he registered 11.0 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in just 674 snaps in his first season in Indianapolis, which is the fewest snaps he's played in a full season in his career.

Houston is likely no longer a 10-sack player, but he knows how to get to the quarterback and will get his new team a handful of takedowns at a cheap price.

Other notable edge defenders available on the market are Jadeveon Clowney, Melvin Ingram, Aldon Smith, Everson Griffen, and fellow Colt Al-Quadin Muhammad.

