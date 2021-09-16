September 16, 2021
Colts Make More DB Moves On Practice Squad

The Colts have signed cornerback Chris Wilcox to the practice squad and released safety Shawn Davis from the practice squad. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
The Indianapolis Colts announced a pair of roster moves involving their secondary on Thursday when they signed cornerback Chris Wilcox to the practice squad and released safety Shawn Davis from it.

Wilcox (6'2", 195, 23 years old) was claimed by the Colts off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 1 and was with the Colts during their season opener last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks before being waived on Sept. 14.

A seventh-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2020 NFL Draft, he has yet to see any NFL  regular-season action.

Aug 15, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Giovanni Ricci (87) runs with the ball while Indianapolis Colts safety Shawn Davis (31) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Davis was a fifth-round pick by the Colts this spring but never quite caught on. He missed much of the beginning of training camp with a hamstring injury but failed to make an impact on defense or special teams once he returned.

What do you think about these moves? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

May 14, 2021; Tampa Bay, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Chris Wilcox (29) practices during rookie mini-camp at AdventHealth Training Center
