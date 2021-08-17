Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI.com
Search

Colts Make First Round of Roster Cuts

The Colts announced their first roster cuts of the 2021 preseason on Tuesday. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
Author:
Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts have begun their efforts to whittle down their roster by clearing five spots on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have waived running back Darius "Jet" Anderson and tight end Graham Adomitis, and placed defensive end Damontre Moore on Injured Reserve. The Colts also waived-injured wide receiver Quartney Davis and cornerback Nick Nelson. If the two clear waivers, they will revert to the team's IR list.

NFL teams are to have their rosters trimmed from 90 players to 85 by 4:00pm ET on Tuesday, so the Colts are now within the mandated limit.

None of the players who were let go by the Colts were a major threat for a roster spot, although Anderson was with the team's practice squad as a rookie throughout 2020 and was a dark horse candidate to earn their RB4 spot.

Moore, a veteran pass rusher, was recently added to the team and had a nice first couple of days of training camp with a sack each day, but has been out with a knee injury for about two weeks.

By next Tuesday, NFL teams must have their players down to 80 players by 4:00pm, and then the final cut down to 53 players is due on Tuesday, Aug. 31, also by 4:00pm.

Do any of these moves surprise you? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Aug 15, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Darius Anderson (40) runs the ball while Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins (71) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Make First Round of Roster Cuts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) hands the ball off to Indianapolis Colts running back Jordan Wilkins (20) on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, during a pre-season game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Finals 17
News

Moore: 2021 Colts' 53-Man Roster Prediction (Version 2.0)

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Andrew Brown.
Film

Film Room: Andrew Brown Shines Against the Panthers

Aug 15, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) celebrates his two-point conversion in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Risers and Fallers vs. Panthers

Aug 15, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (10) runs with the ball while Carolina Panthers defensive back Jalen Julius (35) and defensive back Sean Chandler (34) defend in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Second-Year Colts' WR Dezmon Patmon 'Felt Great' To Be Back On The Field

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) throws the ball on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, during a pre-season game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Finals 8
News

Colts' Young QBs Played 'Winning Football' In Frank Reich's Eyes

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay chases down Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker.
News

Colts' Edge Rushers Make Impact Beyond Box Score vs. Panthers

Aug 15, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jordan Wilkins (20) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Game Day

Colts vs. Panthers Preseason Week 1: Live Thread