Colts Make First Round of Roster Cuts

The Colts announced their first roster cuts of the 2021 preseason on Tuesday. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts have begun their efforts to whittle down their roster by clearing five spots on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have waived running back Darius "Jet" Anderson and tight end Graham Adomitis, and placed defensive end Damontre Moore on Injured Reserve. The Colts also waived-injured wide receiver Quartney Davis and cornerback Nick Nelson. If the two clear waivers, they will revert to the team's IR list.

NFL teams are to have their rosters trimmed from 90 players to 85 by 4:00pm ET on Tuesday, so the Colts are now within the mandated limit.

None of the players who were let go by the Colts were a major threat for a roster spot, although Anderson was with the team's practice squad as a rookie throughout 2020 and was a dark horse candidate to earn their RB4 spot.

Moore, a veteran pass rusher, was recently added to the team and had a nice first couple of days of training camp with a sack each day, but has been out with a knee injury for about two weeks.

By next Tuesday, NFL teams must have their players down to 80 players by 4:00pm, and then the final cut down to 53 players is due on Tuesday, Aug. 31, also by 4:00pm.

