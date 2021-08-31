Colts' Cuts, 53-Man Roster Revealed

Colts Officially Announce 2021 Roster Cuts, 53-Man Roster
The most brutal day for NFL rosters is upon us: cut-down day.
By 4:00pm ET, all 32 teams had to trim their rosters from 80 players down to 53. The Indianapolis Colts have since finished announcing their moves.
It's important to remember that these things are always fluid. The Colts will likely look to make moves from other teams' cuts as well as continue placing their own players on reserve lists.
Also of note, currently, the Colts' 22-year streak of having a rookie undrafted free agent on the opening-day roster is now over.
The Colts waived the following players: RB Benny LeMay, RB Deon Jackson, WR DeMichael Harris, WR Tarik Black, WR Tyler Vaughns, TE Farrod Green, TE Kahale Warring, OT Carter O'Donnell, IOL Jake Eldrenkamp, DT Andrew Brown, DT Kameron Cline, LB Isaiah Kaufusi, LB Curtis Bolton, LB Malik Jefferson, CB Holton Hill, CB Anthony Chesley, S Shawn Davis
The Colts released the following players: QB Brett Hundley, OT Will Holden, IOL Joey Hunt, S Sean Davis, S Ibraheim Cambell
The Colts waived-injured the following players. If they clear waivers, they'll revert to Injured Reserve for the Colts: TE Jordan Thomas, TE Andrew Vollert
The Colts placed the following player on the Non-Football Injury List: DE Dayo Odeyingbo
In addition, the Colts also announced their initial 53-man roster.
QB—Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger
RB—Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins
WR—Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan, Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon
TE—Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson
OT—Eric Fisher, Braden Smith, Julién Davenport, Matt Pryor
IOL—Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Danny Pinter, Chris Reed, Will Fries
DE—Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Kemoko Turay, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Ben Banogu, Isaac Rochell
DT—DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Antwaun Woods, Taylor Stallworth, Chris Williams
LB—Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, Matthew Adams, Jordan Glasgow
CB—Kenny Moore II, Xavier Rhodes, Rock Ya-Sin, T.J. Carrie, Isaiah Rodgers, Marvell Tell III
S—Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis, Andre Chachere, George Odum
K—Rodrigo Blankenship
P—Rigoberto Sanchez
LS—Luke Rhodes
Do any of these moves surprise you? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!
Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.