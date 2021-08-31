Colts' Cuts, 53-Man Roster Revealed

August 31, 2021
Colts Officially Announce 2021 Roster Cuts, 53-Man Roster

The Colts have announced their 2021 roster cuts as well as their initial 53-man roster. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
The most brutal day for NFL rosters is upon us: cut-down day.

By 4:00pm ET, all 32 teams had to trim their rosters from 80 players down to 53. The Indianapolis Colts have since finished announcing their moves.

It's important to remember that these things are always fluid. The Colts will likely look to make moves from other teams' cuts as well as continue placing their own players on reserve lists.

Also of note, currently, the Colts' 22-year streak of having a rookie undrafted free agent on the opening-day roster is now over.

The Colts waived the following players: RB Benny LeMay, RB Deon Jackson, WR DeMichael Harris, WR Tarik Black, WR Tyler Vaughns, TE Farrod Green, TE Kahale Warring, OT Carter O'Donnell, IOL Jake Eldrenkamp, DT Andrew Brown, DT Kameron Cline, LB Isaiah Kaufusi, LB Curtis Bolton, LB Malik Jefferson, CB Holton Hill, CB Anthony Chesley, S Shawn Davis

The Colts released the following players: QB Brett Hundley, OT Will Holden, IOL Joey Hunt, S Sean Davis, S Ibraheim Cambell

The Colts waived-injured the following players. If they clear waivers, they'll revert to Injured Reserve for the Colts: TE Jordan Thomas, TE Andrew Vollert

The Colts placed the following player on the Non-Football Injury List: DE Dayo Odeyingbo 

In addition, the Colts also announced their initial 53-man roster.

QBCarson Wentz, Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

RBJonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins

WR—Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan, Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon

TE—Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson

OT—Eric Fisher, Braden Smith, Julién Davenport, Matt Pryor

IOL—Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Danny Pinter, Chris Reed, Will Fries

DE—Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Kemoko Turay, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Ben Banogu, Isaac Rochell

DT—DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Antwaun Woods, Taylor Stallworth, Chris Williams

LB—Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, Matthew Adams, Jordan Glasgow

CB—Kenny Moore II, Xavier Rhodes, Rock Ya-Sin, T.J. Carrie, Isaiah Rodgers, Marvell Tell III

S—Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis, Andre Chachere, George Odum

K—Rodrigo Blankenship

P—Rigoberto Sanchez

LS—Luke Rhodes

Do any of these moves surprise you? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

