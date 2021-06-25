Colts' Quenton Nelson Named Top 5 Player in NFL by PFF

If it wasn't known by now, Quenton Nelson is one of the best players in the NFL overall. Pro Football Focus slotted him correctly inside the top 5 in its top 50 players rankings ahead of the 2021 season.

Indianapolis Colts fans have known for at least three years now that guard Quenton Nelson is the best at his position, and arguably one of the best players overall in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus seems to agree, ranking Nelson No. 4 overall in its top 50 players list in the NFL ahead of the 2021 season.

Nelson, the lone lineman in the top 10, consistently grades out as the most valuable lineman in football, and though he plays guard instead of tackle, PFF still holds him in high regard.

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Sam Monson put together the list of top 50 players and had this to say about Nelson slotting in at No. 4.

According to PFF WAR, Nelson was the most valuable offensive lineman in the NFL last season. And the season before that. Nelson plays offensive guard, a significantly less valuable position than tackle, but that tells you just how good he is at his current position. Nelson has now allowed just three sacks in his three NFL seasons and finished 2020 with 15 total pressures allowed across the full regular season and wild-card game. If anything, Nelson is an even better run-blocker, making him one of the best players in the game, period.

It's hard to argue with this rational. Nelson is a terrific run blocker, one that the Colts consistently run behind with great success. Add in the fact that he's also an outstanding pass protector and you have the full package, one that is an absolute franchise cornerstone and is ticketed for the Hall of Fame just four years into his career.

That's pretty remarkable to type, but it's true.

In a league that is so dependent on quarterbacks, left tackles and pass rushers, Nelson stands out above them all as a guard, telling you just how great he is, and just how fortunate the Colts are that he fell to No. 6 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

While Nelson was the lone Colt in the top 50 rankings, it's worth noting he was also just one of two AFC South players in the top 25, joined by Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, who ranked No. 12 overall in Monson's piece.

Have thoughts on Quenton Nelson's ranking in PFF's top 50 players? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know your thoughts!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.