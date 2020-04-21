Indianapolis Colts Personnel Tracker
PhilB24
INDIANAPOLIS — Here’s a recap of how the Indianapolis Colts roster has been impacted during offseason free agency.
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
— S Clayton Geathers
— WR Dontrelle Inman
— WR Chester Rogers
— DE Jabaal Sheard
— K Adam Vinatieri
— RB Jonathan Williams
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (not tendered offers)
— CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (not tendered as RFA)
— S Isaiah Johnson (not tendered as ERFA)
— WR Marcus Johnson (not tendered as RFA)
— S Kai Nacua (not tendered as ERFA)
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: None
PLAYERS ACQUIRED
— DT DeForest Buckner (trade 49ers)
— CB T.J. Carrie (FA Browns; $1.0475M, 1 yr, $400K guaranteed/$127K SG)
— DT Sheldon Day (UFA 49ers; $1.75M/1 yr, $1M guaranteed/$500K SB)
— FB Roosevelt Nix (FA Steelers; $960K, 1 yr/$9,375 SB)
— CB Xavier Rhodes (FA Vikings; $3M, 1 yr, $1M guaranteed/$1M SB)
— QB Philip Rivers (UFA Chargers; $25M guaranteed/1 yr, $12M SB)
PLAYERS RE-SIGNED
— OT Anthony Castonzo (potential UFA; $33M/2 yrs, $17M guaranteed/$10M guaranteed RB 2020).
— OT Le'Raven Clark (UFA; $1.2M/1 yr, $300K SB)
— WR Daurice Fountain (ERFA; $675K, 1 yr)
— S Rolan Milligan (ERFA; $675K, 1 yr)
PLAYERS LOST
— C Josh Andrews (6 games played/0 starts; UFA Jets; terms unknown)
— DT Trevon Coley (7/0; not tendered as RFA/Cardinals; $825K/1 yr, no guarantees)
— CB Pierre Desir (12/11; released/signed by Jets)
— TE Eric Ebron (11/2; UFA Steelers; $12M/2 yrs, $5M SB)
— WR Devin Funchess (1/1; UFA Packers; $2.5M/1 yr, $1M SB)
— T/G Joe Haeg (16/0; UFA Buccaneers; $2.3M/1 yr, $1.5M
guaranteed/$750K guaranteed SB)
— QB Brian Hoyer (4/1; released/signed by Patriots)
— DT Margus Hunt (16/5; released)
