Colts QB Carson Wentz's NFL MVP Odds Revealed

Carson Wentz Given Decent Odds for 2021 NFL MVP

SportsBetting.AG has released their odds for the NFL's 2021 MVP, and Colts QB Carson Wentz has been given a decent shot at the trophy.
When the Indianapolis Colts acquired quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, it quickly became a pretty popular move.

Although Wentz is coming off of the worst season of his career in what was a disaster for the Eagles all-around, many onlookers have faith that the specific fit with the Colts is exactly what Wentz needs to turn things around.

Recently, SportsBetting.AG released their odds for many upcoming NFL bets, including 2021 NFL MVP odds, and they gave Wentz a decent shot at the hardware. He is currently given the 12th-best odds at 25/1.

  • Patrick Mahomes 5/1
  • Aaron Rodgers 9/1
  • Josh Allen 10/1
  • Lamar Jackson 14/1
  • Matthew Stafford 14/1
  • Kyler Murray 16/1
  • Tom Brady 16/1
  • Dak Prescott 18/1
  • Deshaun Watson 22/1
  • Justin Herbert 22/1
  • Russell Wilson 22/1
  • Carson Wentz 25/1

After the trade was announced, there were major-network analysts that said Wentz could be an MVP candidate.

Although that's a little rich right now, I think the Colts would settle for just getting his career turned around first. They're actually trying to make sure that he doesn't have to be a superstar in order for the team to be successful.

Still, being considered a contender for the award and being given odds in the top half of the league seems appropriate.

As long as the Colts are confident in left tackle for the upcoming season, Wentz will have a high-quality offensive line to play behind. He'll have a running game that features two 1,000-yard backs in Jonathan Taylor and Marlon Mack, and he's got a quality group of pass-catchers around him. The Colts also feature one of the NFL's best defenses.

Whatever the Colts add in the draft offensively here in a couple of weeks is just icing on top of the cake that they are preparing for Wentz.

All of those ingredients together should make the Colts a playoff contender and an especially strong team in the AFC.

When it comes down to it, the MVP race often features quarterbacks with quality stats on winning teams.

Could Wentz be in contention?

Is Wentz's placement in the MVP rankings appropriate? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Dec 6, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
