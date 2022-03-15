Report: Colts Re-Sign Key Captain, Contributor

Retaining the services of special teams captain Zaire Franklin was a high priority for the Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard. The franchise checked that box Tuesday.

A key special teams contributor and rotational linebacker is staying in Indianapolis long-term.

Zaire Franklin, a two-year special teams captain for the Indianapolis Colts, agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal on the eve of free agency Tuesday, according to a report from Pro Football Focus's Doug Kyed.

Indy Star Colts insider Joel A. Erickson also reported the deal, adding that Franklin gets $4 million guaranteed.

Along with his key role on special teams under special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, Franklin worked his way into the mix at middle linebacker defensively in 2021 for the Colts, grading out at a 71.3 overall in 201 total snaps.

A former seventh-round pick at No. 235 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Syracuse, Franklin is just another key example of the Colts' scouting staff hitting on a late-round pick that has developed into not only a key contributor, but a key leader under head coach Frank Reich.

Still just 25 years old, Franklin is on an upward projection overall with the Colts, who value his special teams contributions above all, especially after his blocked punt against the Jaguars in 2021.

