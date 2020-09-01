Indianapolis Colts Roster Decisions: O-Line

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts roster has changed since this series began, which means adjusting on the fly.

The release of fullback Roosevelt Nix on Monday trims the projection for running backs to four. That means a spot for another position.

On the offensive line, the question has been eight or nine guys. The five starters return intact: left tackle Anthony Castonzo, two-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson, Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly, right guard Mark Glowinski, and right tackle Braden Smith.

The O-line number was eight guys last year, and the fact that none of the starters missed a start was unusual — the Colts were the only team with that distinction. The hunch is you can’t count on that kind of health each year. Then again, it’s possible the Colts stick with eight.

(Check out Horseshoe Nation’s premium page)

Rookie guard/center Danny Pinter, a fifth-round selection out of Ball State, has proven himself worthy of a spot. Backup tackle Le’Raven Clark was re-signed for a reason, and he’s been getting a lot of snaps this month. The guess is he’s safe as well.

It would be easy to suggest that center/guard Javon Patterson and guard Jake Eldrenkamp could be moved to the practice squad. Keeping two guys who like Pinter have never taken an NFL snap seems risky.

But looking at the alternatives, is fifth-year tackle/guard Chaz Green worth keeping? The former third-round pick hasn’t played in a game since 2018. And in Saturday’s scrimmage, he was at tackle with the reserves. Green missed most of training camp with a leg injury.

If the Colts keep Green, it’s because he has 22 games of NFL experience, including seven starts. But he wasn’t reliable at tackle, which means he’s better suited to be a backup guard. That wouldn’t appear to be a need with Pinter, and if Patterson and Eldrenkamp are ready to fulfill reserve roles.

For now, the guess is keep Patterson and Eldrenkamp. Why? Because Colts coaches have praised how Eldrenkamp has improved in the offseason. That might just be typical coach-speak, but when at a loss for being certain, go with what coaches are saying about guys.

There’s not been much said about Patterson, a seventh-round pick who spent his rookie year on injured reserve, which could mean that he ends up on the practice squad, especially if Green gets a chance to salvage his career.

Consider that a toss-up. Either way, the O-line number is at nine. Then again, that could change before this weekend.

The roster deadline for trimming to the 53-man roster is 4 p.m., Saturday (EST).

(Check out all 32 NFL Team Previews by Sports Illustrated)

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)