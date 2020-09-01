SI.com
AllColts
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+
Search

Indianapolis Colts Roster Decisions: O-Line

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts roster has changed since this series began, which means adjusting on the fly.

The release of fullback Roosevelt Nix on Monday trims the projection for running backs to four. That means a spot for another position.

On the offensive line, the question has been eight or nine guys. The five starters return intact: left tackle Anthony Castonzo, two-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson, Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly, right guard Mark Glowinski, and right tackle Braden Smith.

The O-line number was eight guys last year, and the fact that none of the starters missed a start was unusual — the Colts were the only team with that distinction. The hunch is you can’t count on that kind of health each year. Then again, it’s possible the Colts stick with eight.

(Check out Horseshoe Nation’s premium page)

Rookie guard/center Danny Pinter, a fifth-round selection out of Ball State, has proven himself worthy of a spot. Backup tackle Le’Raven Clark was re-signed for a reason, and he’s been getting a lot of snaps this month. The guess is he’s safe as well.

It would be easy to suggest that center/guard Javon Patterson and guard Jake Eldrenkamp could be moved to the practice squad. Keeping two guys who like Pinter have never taken an NFL snap seems risky.

But looking at the alternatives, is fifth-year tackle/guard Chaz Green worth keeping? The former third-round pick hasn’t played in a game since 2018. And in Saturday’s scrimmage, he was at tackle with the reserves. Green missed most of training camp with a leg injury.

If the Colts keep Green, it’s because he has 22 games of NFL experience, including seven starts. But he wasn’t reliable at tackle, which means he’s better suited to be a backup guard. That wouldn’t appear to be a need with Pinter, and if Patterson and Eldrenkamp are ready to fulfill reserve roles.

For now, the guess is keep Patterson and Eldrenkamp. Why? Because Colts coaches have praised how Eldrenkamp has improved in the offseason. That might just be typical coach-speak, but when at a loss for being certain, go with what coaches are saying about guys.

There’s not been much said about Patterson, a seventh-round pick who spent his rookie year on injured reserve, which could mean that he ends up on the practice squad, especially if Green gets a chance to salvage his career.

Consider that a toss-up. Either way, the O-line number is at nine. Then again, that could change before this weekend.

The roster deadline for trimming to the 53-man roster is 4 p.m., Saturday (EST).

(Check out all 32 NFL Team Previews by Sports Illustrated)

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

THANKS FOR READING ALL COLTS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Colts Handle Jonathan Taylor's Drops

Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor dropped two passes in Saturday’s scrimmage. Offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni shares how the team is coaching Taylor to improve as a pass-catcher.

Phillip B. Wilson

What's No. 1 Key to Colts Offense?

The Indianapolis Colts had a strong rushing attack in 2019, then added quarterback Philip Rivers, who likes to dump off passes to running backs. What’s stopping defenses from crowding the box? Rivers throwing the ball down the field.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts Activate Safety Julian Blackmon, Release Fullback Roosevelt Nix

The roster cutdown to 53 players must be made this weekend, but the Indianapolis Colts had a couple of Monday moves in activating rookie Julian Blackmon and releasing veteran fullback Roosevelt Nix.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Connection Between Quarterback Philip Rivers and Receiver T.Y. Hilton Flourishing

They’ve only worked together for about one month, but Indianapolis Colts quarterback and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton looked like they were in mid-season form in Saturday’s scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Scrimmage Again at Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts defense got stops early, then quarterback Philip Rivers threw TD passes to Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton in Saturday afternoon’s second scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Center Ryan Kelly Offers Emotional Insight on Societal Unrest

He’s a Pro Bowl center known for having a no-nonsense approach to his job, but Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly couldn’t help but get choked up when talking Friday about the national outcry stemming from another police shooting of a black man. Kelly’s father was a police officer for 30 years.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

TESTCASE448

Inside AFC South: Contract-Year Players

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans focuses on the most important players entering contract years in 2020.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts Make Unified Statement Denouncing Racism, Reassuring Commitment to Create Positive Change

After Friday’s practice at Indianapolis Colts training camp, the entire team as well as coaches and general manager Chris Ballard returned to the field to offer comments on the societal unrest stemming from a Sunday police shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wis.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

TESTCASE448

Colts Linebacker Zaire Franklin on National Unrest: 'We Need Wide-Scale Change'

The second speaker in the Indianapolis Colts’ unified statement on Friday was reserve linebacker Zaire Franklin, who later amplified his position on racism and dealing with police in a Zoom video call.

Phillip B. Wilson

What Colts Players Are Saying

The Indianapolis Colts canceled practice on Thursday in the wake of a white policeman shooting a black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in the back on Sunday in Kenosha, Wis. Colts players had a meeting Wednesday night and several took to Twitter to express their outrage.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

TESTCASE448