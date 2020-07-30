Indianapolis Colts Roster Decisions: Running Back

INDIANAPOLIS — The idea of the Indianapolis Colts keeping five backs on the 53-player roster seems like one too many.

The presumed pecking order would be running backs Marlon Mack, rookie Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, as well as fullback Roosevelt Nix, who was signed in free agency.

Mack and Taylor are locked as the Colts’ “one-one punch.” They will share the carries in offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni’s plan. The Colts selected Taylor in the second round of April’s NFL draft to add depth to the league’s seventh-ranked rushing offense.

General manager Chris Ballard’s decision to trade up three spots to select Taylor at No. 41 overall showed how much the Colts are committed to “Run The Damn Ball,” as the 2019 hats read. And Ballard signing Nix, a standout blocker and special-teams player with the Pittsburgh Steelers, signified the Colts wanted to add some power in creating space, especially in short yardage.

Hines is safe as a capable third-down back specializing in catching passes and getting into the open to use his elusiveness. The 2018 fourth-round pick has 107 receptions for 745 yards and two TDs in addition to 137 rushes for 513 yards and three TDs. He’s also re-emerged as the team’s best punt returner after taking two for scores against Carolina in Week 16.

That leaves Wilkins, a 2018 fifth-round pick who has proven to be a better blocker and rusher than Hines. Wilkins has 111 carries for 653 yards, an average of 5.8 per rush, with three TDs. He’s also caught 23 passes for 168 yards. The Colts also utilize him on special teams in various roles.

If the Colts are keeping three quarterbacks with rookie Jacob Eason joining starter Philip Rivers and backup Jacoby Brissett, it’s not a stretch to suggest the team might need to stick with just four backs because of other roster needs.

If it comes down to that, the Colts are looking at either cutting Wilkins or Nix.

Neither option sounds agreeable. Both are valuable, not just in their regular roles but also on special teams.

So while keeping five backs sounds like too many, that’s the prediction.

As we’ve seen with Mack, who rushed for a career-high 1,091 yards last season, running backs get dinged. He’s missed eight games in three years due to injuries. The fact that running backs are high-risk in terms of injuries makes the decision to keep both Wilkins and Nix more sensible.

If Mack or Taylor get hurt, Wilkins becomes the backup rusher with Hines likely getting a few more carries, too. All it takes is one injury and the Colts will be glad they have depth at the position.

