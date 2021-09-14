September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Colts Make Roster Moves Affecting the Secondary

The Colts have signed free agent safety Andrew Sendejo, waived cornerback Chris Wilcox, and released safety Sean Davis from the practice squad. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
Author:
Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts made some roster moves on Tuesday that affects the depth in their secondary.

The team announced that they have signed free agent safety Andrew Sendejo, waived cornerback Chris Wilcox, and also released safety Sean Davis from the practice squad.

Sendejo most recently played with the Cleveland Browns in 2020 where he started all 14 games in which he appeared and totaled 67 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 2 pass breakups.

In 11 seasons, Sendejo (6'1", 210, 34 years old) has spent time with the Dallas Cowboys (2010), New York Jets (2011), Minnesota Vikings (2011-18, 2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019), and Browns (2020).

Sendejo provides much-needed veteran depth at safety behind the only three players at the position on the Colts' roster; Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis, and George Odum.

Davis had briefly provided that for Indianapolis and was called up from the practice squad before last Sunday's regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks in which he saw 10 snaps on special teams.

Have thoughts on these moves? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Cleveland Browns free safety Andrew Sendejo (23) intercepts a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Collin Johnson (19) on a two-point conversion attempt during late fourth quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Cleveland Browns Sunday, November 29, 2020, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars trailed 13 to 17 at the end of the first half, took a short-lived lead in the third quarter but lost with a final score of 25 to 27 to the Browns.
News

Colts Make Roster Moves Affecting the Secondary

Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) hands the ball off to running back Jonathan Taylor (28) in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Introducing Horseshoe Huddle's Next Podcast: A Colts Podcast

A referee helps separate Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton (57) on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, during the regular season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts' Week 1 Snap Counts vs. Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) is wrapped up by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, during the regular season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Positional Grades: Indianapolis Colts Vs. Seattle Seahawks

Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) catches a touchdown pass while Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) defends in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Market Monday: Stock Up and Stock Down for Colts Vs. Seahawks

Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' Defense Is 'Pissed Off' At Week 1 Performance, According to Darius Leonard

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) talks with head coach Frank Reich on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, during the regular season opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts' Frank Reich Says He 'Saw Some Good' In Carson Wentz's Debut

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) pulls in a pass in the end zone while being guarded by Seattle Seahawks strong safety Quandre Diggs (6) for the Colts' first touchdown Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, during the regular season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Game Day

WATCH: Carson Wentz's First TD with Colts Goes to Zach Pascal