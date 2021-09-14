Colts Make Roster Moves Affecting the Secondary

The Colts have signed free agent safety Andrew Sendejo, waived cornerback Chris Wilcox, and released safety Sean Davis from the practice squad. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts made some roster moves on Tuesday that affects the depth in their secondary.

The team announced that they have signed free agent safety Andrew Sendejo, waived cornerback Chris Wilcox, and also released safety Sean Davis from the practice squad.

Sendejo most recently played with the Cleveland Browns in 2020 where he started all 14 games in which he appeared and totaled 67 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 2 pass breakups.

In 11 seasons, Sendejo (6'1", 210, 34 years old) has spent time with the Dallas Cowboys (2010), New York Jets (2011), Minnesota Vikings (2011-18, 2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019), and Browns (2020).

Sendejo provides much-needed veteran depth at safety behind the only three players at the position on the Colts' roster; Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis, and George Odum.

Davis had briefly provided that for Indianapolis and was called up from the practice squad before last Sunday's regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks in which he saw 10 snaps on special teams.

Have thoughts on these moves? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.



Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.