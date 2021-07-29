Colts Sign 8-Year Veteran Defensive End

After placing defensive tackle Rob Windsor on Injured Reserve at the start of training camp, the Indianapolis Colts moved quickly to add another defensive lineman, coming to terms with eight-year veteran Damontre Moore Wednesday.

Two days after surprisingly placing young defensive tackle Rob Windsor on season-ending Injured Reserve with a hip injury, Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts moved quickly to add some depth and experience along the defensive line, adding eight-year veteran defensive end Damontre Moore Wednesday evening.

Moore, a former third-round (81st overall) pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, has bounced around the league since coming out of Texas A&M. Moore has spent time with the Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins in his eight years in the league.

Seeing action in 66 career games, Moore has recorded 75 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, four passes defensed, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 22 special teams stops in 898 career defensive snaps and 593 career special teams snaps.

Moore spent the 2020 season with the Seahawks, appearing in 10 games, compiling seven tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble and two special teams stops.

The veteran defensive end will slot in behind rookie Kwity Paye, and young veterans Kemoko Turay, Tyquan Lewis, Ben Banogu, Isaac Rochell, and Al-Quadin Muhammad, who is currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Second-round pick Dayo Odeyingbo is on the Active/Non-Football Injury list as he works his way back from a torn Achilles.

Have thoughts on the Indianapolis Colts signing veteran defensive end Damontre Moore? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.