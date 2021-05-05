Sports Illustrated home
Colts Sign Free-Agent Linebacker Malik Jefferson

The Colts have signed free-agent linebacker Malik Jefferson.
Author:
Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts have added another linebacker into the fold.

On Wednesday, the team signed free agent Malik Jefferson, formerly of the Los Angeles Chargers.

At 6'2", 241, and 25 years old, Jefferson gives the Colts another special teams piece.

Last season with the Chargers, Jefferson saw action in 13 games and totaled 5 tackles.

In his three-year career, he has no starts but has appeared in 34 games for the Cincinnati Bengals (2018), Cleveland Browns, (2019), and Chargers (2019-2020). He has also spent time with the Tennessee Titans (2020).

In total, Jefferson has 16 tackles while playing 15 snaps on defense and 560 on special teams.

He is quite the athlete and was an intriguing prospect coming out of Texas in 2018 when the Bengals made him the 78th-overall pick in the third round.

E0pxMTQXsAAy2Dw

Given that he has barely cracked a defensive lineup in three seasons, it seems unlikely that Jefferson would contribute on anything more than special teams if he made the Colts roster.

It would also be tough for him to beat out Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams, E.J. Speed, and Jordan Glasgow for a spot.

How do you feel about the Colts signing Jefferson? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Indianapolis Colts running back Branden Oliver (40) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Malik Jefferson (45) and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) in the fourth quarter during the Week 4 NFL preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Indianapolis Colts Vs Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Game Aug 30
