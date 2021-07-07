'The Maniac' Lands Inside ESPN's Top 5 Of LB Rankings

Indianapolis Colts' star linebacker Darius Leonard remains one of the best in the game entering his fourth year in the league. ESPN's positional rankings put another feather in his cap Wednesday.

When trying to slot Darius Leonard correctly into any type of off-ball linebacker rankings in the NFL, his name alone raises much debate.

On Wednesday though, there didn't seem to be too much debate between 50 NFL executives, coaches and players, as Leonard slotted comfortably in at No. 4 in ESPN's linebacker rankings.

Jenna Watson/USA TODAY Sports

Leonard's ranking at No. 4 marks the second straight year the All-Pro Colt has come in at No. 4 in ESPN's linebacker rankings. According to the positional rankings breakdown, Leonard was ranked as high as No. 1 by the panel, and as low as No. 9. Placing him inside the top 5 is the right call by ESPN.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Previously, Leonard ranked No. 6 in Pro Football Focus's rankings in late May, which was a slight snub to the All-Pro linebacker, who is off to a historic start in his career.

No linebacker does the splash play quite like Leonard, whose knack for getting the ball is elite. Through three seasons, Leonard has seven interceptions and nine forced fumbles to go with 15 sacks. "He doesn't have the ideal size [6-foot-2, 230 pounds], and you can argue at certain points he's hybrid, but he plays bigger and is so productive," an NFC coach said. "Are you getting to the ball and making plays? That's such a big part of the game and this guy does that." Leonard has made two All-Pro teams in three years, putting him on a potential Hall of Fame track. The only thing that might be keeping Leonard out of the top-three is "loose" playmaking, an AFC coach said -- meaning he's best on plays going away from him, ones in which he can chase down. "Box plays that go at him where you have to play true linebacker, he's still good but not as explosive a hitter or playmaker as those guys ahead of him," the coach said.

It's truly hard to argue with the placement at No. 4 for Leonard. Is he on the same level, talent-wise, of a Devin White or Fred Warner? No, probably not. Those guys are much better in coverage than Leonard ever will be, but the Colts' star is still one of the best in the game.

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

He's consistently around the football despite some perceived limitations, and all he does is make plays, which is what you want from your WILL.

Leonard is in line for a massive pay day and is on a Hall of Fame trajectory. You can't ask for much more out of the star linebacker at this point in his career, as he's done everything the Colts have asked and more.

Don't be surprised if he passes Bobby Wagner this season on the field though, cracking the top 3 in next year's linebacker rankings from ESPN.

Have thoughts on Darius Leonard's ranking in ESPN's linebacker rankings ahead of the 2021 season? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.