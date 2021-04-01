Colts to Have League's Most Cap Space Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

While staying smart with their financial outlook, the Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard will have the most caps space in football ahead of the 2022 season.

Though the 2021 season has yet to start, let alone finish, it's never too early to look ahead in the NFL world.

Fresh off of a free agency period where the Colts had more than $44 million in cap space to work with, 2022 is poised to be another big year for Chris Ballard and the Colts, in terms of cap space.

According to Spotrac, the Colts will have nearly $94 million in cap space — as of March 31 — for the 2022 season.

That figure puts them at the top of the league and could have Ballard in position to strike big in free agency in 2022.

In a recent Bleacher Report article highlighting the NFL teams with the most salary cap space to throw at free agents in 2022, B/R's Maurice Moton highlighted the Colts as one of five teams with the most money.

Granted, this does not take into account future extensions with the likes of Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard, Nyheim Hines, and Braden Smith to name a few, but even so, the Colts will have a ton of cap space to be active in free agency, should Ballard choose to.

Top Projected Needs: WR, TE, DE

"Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard went into the 2021 offseason with cap flexibility. He made his biggest splash in a trade for quarterback Carson Wentz and went conservative on the open market. The club re-signed wideout T.Y. Hilton on a one-year, $10 million deal for its most expensive free-agent acquisition.

"Wentz will reunite with his former offensive coordinator and new head coach, Frank Reich. Despite the signal-caller's down 2020 season, the Colts should move forward in win-now mode with a playoff-caliber roster.

"They put a Band-Aid on their need at wide receiver with Hilton's short-term contract, and they could address the position in the upcoming draft. But Michael Pittman Jr. is the only player in the group with a foreseeable future in Indianapolis. The club should add veteran help next offseason.

"If the Chicago Bears don't come to terms with Allen Robinson II on a lengthy deal, he should rank atop the Colts' free-agent wish list. He would immediately become Wentz's go-to receiver. The seven-year veteran has eclipsed 1,146 yards in back-to-back seasons.

"The Philadelphia Eagles haven't moved tight end Zach Ertz despite the trade buzz (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport) swirling around his name. Regardless of where he plays for the 2021 campaign, he'll hit the open market in 2022. We could see him reconnect with Wentz in Indianapolis.

"According to The Athletic's Stephen Holder, Indianapolis is in contact with Justin Houston. He'll turn 33 years old in January. Even if the Colts re-sign him on a short-term deal, they'll need some help at defensive end. Kemoko Turay will hit the open market next offseason, and Ben Banogu hasn't established himself as a starter.

"The Colts should take a look at Emmanuel Ogbah, who had his best showing this past season, logging a career-high nine sacks. If he prices himself out of Miami, Indianapolis will have the cap space to propose a competitive offer."

It's no secret that Robinson remains one of the top receivers in the league and would once again be the big fish on the market in 2022, should he not sign a long-term deal with the Bears, or get hit with the franchise tag again in 2022. Even with the increased cap space, it's hard to see Ballard throwing top WR money at Robinson, who would be 29 by the start of the 2022 season.

As for a possible baring with Ogbah, that one makes sense from Moton. Ogbah is a long, athletic pass rusher that has thrived when he's seen regular snaps. Ogbah would also be 29 by the start of the 2022 season, but he has much less mileage on him having played in a reserve role most of his career.

With a ton of cap space coming up, Ballard and the Colts would be wise to continue to shop fiscally conservatively, and ensure they lock up their own guys long term. After all, that's the key to building a successful franchise.

Have thoughts on the Colts' salary cap outlook? Drop a line in the comments section below!

