Colts vs. Seahawks: Week 1 Friday Injury Report

The first official week of the 2021 regular season is in the books for the Indianapolis Colts, and we now have some clarity on who will play and who will not on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

The biggest news is that the Colts will be getting their starting quarterback on the field in Carson Wentz just five weeks following surgery on his foot.

*The Seahawks' injury report for Friday will be updated when it's released.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)

Limited Participant — WR Parris Campbell (Achilles), OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), IOL Danny Pinter (foot), DE Kemoko Turay (groin)

Full Participant — QB Carson Wentz (foot)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (rest), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), DE Kemoko Turay (groin)

Limited Participant — OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), IOL Danny Pinter (foot)

Full Participant — WR Parris Campbell (Achilles), QB Carson Wentz (foot)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — LB Darius Leonard (ankle), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), DE Kemoko Turay (groin)

Limited Participant — OT Eric Fisher (Achilles)

Full Participant— WR Parris Campbell (Achilles), TE Jack Doyle (rest Thursday), G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), IOL Danny Pinter (foot), QB Carson Wentz (foot)

SEAHAWKS

WEDNESDAY

Limited Participant — OT Duane Brown (load management), WR D'Wayne Eskridge (toe), G Gabe Jackson (load management), CB Sidney Jones IV (groin), S Ryan Neal (oblique), RB Rashaad Penny (calf), C Ethan Pocic (hamstring)

Full Participant — S Marquise Blair (knee), RB Chris Carson (neck), RB Alex Collins (foot), CB Tre Flowers (finger), G Damien Lewis (finger), DT Bryan Mone (knee), CB D.J. Reed (foot), QB Geno Smith (back)

THURSDAY

Limited Participant — OT Duane Brown (load management), G Gabe Jackson (load management), CB Sidney Jones IV (groin), RB Rashaad Penny (calf), C Ethan Pocic (hamstring)

Full Participant — RB Chris Carson (neck), WR D'Wayne Eskridge (toe), DT Bryan Mone (knee), S Ryan Neal (oblique), CB D.J. Reed (foot), QB Geno Smith (back)

