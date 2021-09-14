Colts' Week 1 Snap Counts vs. Seahawks

Here is how much each Colts player saw the field on Sunday in Week 1 against the Seahawks. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Well, that wasn't pretty.



The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday for the regular-season opener, and to say it didn't go the home team's way would be an understatement.

The Colts would ultimately fall, 28-16, in a matchup where they never looked in control or were rarely on the same plane as the Seahawks.

Being the first game of the season, lineups and substitutions are still being worked out and determined. While there were some curious decisions made on playing time for the Colts, it's hard to see a scenario where they were going to be the better team, regardless.

Still, let's take a look at which Colts players saw the field the most on Sunday.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

OFFENSE

76 (100%) — QB Carson Wentz, LT Julién Davenport, LG Quenton Nelson, C Ryan Kelly, RG Mark Glowinski, RT Braden Smith,

74 (97%) — WR Michael Pittman Jr.

69 (91%) — WR Zach Pascal

46 (61%) — WR Parris Campbell

45 (59%) — TE Jack Doyle

42 (55%) — RB Jonathan Taylor

39 (51%) — TE Mo Alie-Cox

34 (45%) — RB Nyheim Hines

18 (24%) — WR Mike Strachan

7 (9%) — TE Kylen Granson

6 (8%) — WR Ashton Dulin

Pittman playing all but two snaps is terrific for the Colts, who are banking on their second-year receiver becoming "the man" in the absence of T.Y. Hilton. However, he was targeted just four times, which has got to be corrected. Some of the younger guys got notable snaps as well with Day 3 draft picks Granson and Strachan each seeing notable action.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

DEFENSE

54 (100%) — LB Darius Leonard, LB Bobby Okereke, CB Rock Ya-Sin, S Julian Blackmon, S Khari Willis

52 (96%) — CB Kenny Moore II

47 (87%) — DT DeForest Buckner

44 (81%) — DT Grover Stewart

41 (76%) — DE Kwity Paye

38 (70%) — DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

37 (69%) — CB T.J. Carrie

29 (54%) — DE Tyquan Lewis

13 (24%) — LB Zaire Franklin

7 (13%) — DT Taylor Stallworth

6 (11%) — DE Ben Banogu, CB Isaiah Rodgers

4 (7%) — DT Chris Williams

There weren't many surprises on offense, so defense is where things got interesting. Rookie first-round pick Paye saw significant action with over three-quarters of the defensive snaps. However, Muhammad outpaced Lewis, who had appeared to rightfully earn the starting left end role during the summer, and far outpaced Banogu, who couldn't have had a more productive training camp. For those monitoring the SAM competition that Franklin won in camp, as expected his role saw just 13 snaps defensively seeing as the Colts operate mostly out of sub-packages defensively. Also of note, it was announced in the press box before the game that newcomer BoPete Keyes would be starting in place of the injured Xavier Rhodes, yet he didn't even get in on special teams. Curious.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

SPECIAL TEAMS

22 (92%) — LB Zaire Franklin, LB Matthew Adams

18 (75%) — S George Odum, LB Jordan Glasgow, LB E.J. Speed, WR Ashton Dulin

14 (58%) — RB Jordan Wilkins, CB T.J. Carrie

13 (54%) — CB Isaiah Rodgers

11 (46%) — S Khari Willis

10 (42%) — P Rigoberto Sanchez, S Sean Davis

8 (33%) — CB Kenny Moore II

7 (29%) — DE Ben Banogu

6 (25%) — LS Luke Rhodes, DT DeForest Buckner, DT Grover Stewart

5 (21%) — RB Nyheim Hines, CB Rock Ya-Sin

4 (17%) — LB Darius Leonard, LB Bobby Okereke, S Julian Blackmon, DT Taylor Stallworth

2 (8%) — K Rodrigo Blankenship, OL Matt Pryor, LT Julién Davenport, LG Quenton Nelson, RG Mark Glowinski, RT Braden Smith, TE Mo Alie-Cox, TE Kylen Granson

1 (4%) — WR Zach Pascal

