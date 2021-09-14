Colts' Week 1 Snap Counts vs. Seahawks
Well, that wasn't pretty.
The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday for the regular-season opener, and to say it didn't go the home team's way would be an understatement.
The Colts would ultimately fall, 28-16, in a matchup where they never looked in control or were rarely on the same plane as the Seahawks.
Being the first game of the season, lineups and substitutions are still being worked out and determined. While there were some curious decisions made on playing time for the Colts, it's hard to see a scenario where they were going to be the better team, regardless.
Still, let's take a look at which Colts players saw the field the most on Sunday.
OFFENSE
- 76 (100%) — QB Carson Wentz, LT Julién Davenport, LG Quenton Nelson, C Ryan Kelly, RG Mark Glowinski, RT Braden Smith,
- 74 (97%) — WR Michael Pittman Jr.
- 69 (91%) — WR Zach Pascal
- 46 (61%) — WR Parris Campbell
- 45 (59%) — TE Jack Doyle
- 42 (55%) — RB Jonathan Taylor
- 39 (51%) — TE Mo Alie-Cox
- 34 (45%) — RB Nyheim Hines
- 18 (24%) — WR Mike Strachan
- 7 (9%) — TE Kylen Granson
- 6 (8%) — WR Ashton Dulin
Pittman playing all but two snaps is terrific for the Colts, who are banking on their second-year receiver becoming "the man" in the absence of T.Y. Hilton. However, he was targeted just four times, which has got to be corrected. Some of the younger guys got notable snaps as well with Day 3 draft picks Granson and Strachan each seeing notable action.
DEFENSE
- 54 (100%) — LB Darius Leonard, LB Bobby Okereke, CB Rock Ya-Sin, S Julian Blackmon, S Khari Willis
- 52 (96%) — CB Kenny Moore II
- 47 (87%) — DT DeForest Buckner
- 44 (81%) — DT Grover Stewart
- 41 (76%) — DE Kwity Paye
- 38 (70%) — DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
- 37 (69%) — CB T.J. Carrie
- 29 (54%) — DE Tyquan Lewis
- 13 (24%) — LB Zaire Franklin
- 7 (13%) — DT Taylor Stallworth
- 6 (11%) — DE Ben Banogu, CB Isaiah Rodgers
- 4 (7%) — DT Chris Williams
There weren't many surprises on offense, so defense is where things got interesting. Rookie first-round pick Paye saw significant action with over three-quarters of the defensive snaps. However, Muhammad outpaced Lewis, who had appeared to rightfully earn the starting left end role during the summer, and far outpaced Banogu, who couldn't have had a more productive training camp. For those monitoring the SAM competition that Franklin won in camp, as expected his role saw just 13 snaps defensively seeing as the Colts operate mostly out of sub-packages defensively. Also of note, it was announced in the press box before the game that newcomer BoPete Keyes would be starting in place of the injured Xavier Rhodes, yet he didn't even get in on special teams. Curious.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- 22 (92%) — LB Zaire Franklin, LB Matthew Adams
- 18 (75%) — S George Odum, LB Jordan Glasgow, LB E.J. Speed, WR Ashton Dulin
- 14 (58%) — RB Jordan Wilkins, CB T.J. Carrie
- 13 (54%) — CB Isaiah Rodgers
- 11 (46%) — S Khari Willis
- 10 (42%) — P Rigoberto Sanchez, S Sean Davis
- 8 (33%) — CB Kenny Moore II
- 7 (29%) — DE Ben Banogu
- 6 (25%) — LS Luke Rhodes, DT DeForest Buckner, DT Grover Stewart
- 5 (21%) — RB Nyheim Hines, CB Rock Ya-Sin
- 4 (17%) — LB Darius Leonard, LB Bobby Okereke, S Julian Blackmon, DT Taylor Stallworth
- 2 (8%) — K Rodrigo Blankenship, OL Matt Pryor, LT Julién Davenport, LG Quenton Nelson, RG Mark Glowinski, RT Braden Smith, TE Mo Alie-Cox, TE Kylen Granson
- 1 (4%) — WR Zach Pascal
