These Four Colts Players Need to Bounce Back in 2021

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI.com
Search

Four Colts Who Need to Bounce Back in 2021

These Colts players face an important training camp and 2021 season in terms of their future with the team.
Author:
Publish date:

We're still about a month and a half away from the beginning of Indianapolis Colts training camp, and with that being the case we'll continue to turn over every stone in regard to the team's roster.

The Colts have done a great job of finding young talent in recent seasons, but some players obviously take longer than others either to develop or for things to go their way.

Today, we'll take a look at a handful of young Colts players who need to bounce back from a disappointing 2020 campaign.

Whether it's training camp, the preseason, or the regular season (if they make it through onto the active roster), these guys really need to capitalize.

Dec 8, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting (26) attempts to bring down Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (15) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.

WR Parris Campbell

There are zero issues with talent here. Rather, Campbell can't catch a break when it comes to injuries. He missed 9-of-16 games as a rookie in 2019 dealing with sports hernia, foot and hand injuries that all required procedures, and then all but two games in 2020 after injuring his knee. His talent and athleticism are immediately obvious when he's on the field, as he's racked up 248 yards, 13 first downs, and 1 touchdown on 30 touches on offense and 175 yards on 7 kickoff returns through nine games.

If it becomes three straight seasons battered by injury, the Colts can't count on Campbell to be a part of their future.

May 27, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Ben Banogu (52) works out during Indianapolis Colts OTAs.

DE Ben Banogu

Banogu showed a couple of flashes as a rookie in 2019 with 2.5 sacks and 3 tackles for loss, but he was essentially non-existent last year with zero of either. He was only active for nine contests all season, as he spent much of the season as a healthy scratch on gamedays.

Banogu doesn't have any issues with work ethic, but it apparently hasn't "clicked" yet. Year Three is typically a big one for pass rushers, so the hope is that he can put something together moving forward. If not, the additions of rookies Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo seriously threaten Banogu's spot.

"This is a big year for Ben Banogu, this is a big year for him," Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters this offseason. "He knows it. It’s time for him to step up. He’s got a lot of talent. He’s a good kid, he works. Let’s see what he can be."

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) makes a catch in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the second half at Nissan Stadium.

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ya-Sin is another from the Colts' 2019 draft class who needs to regroup and put together a solid summer. After a 2019 campaign that saw him play about as well as any other rookie corner down the stretch, he hit some turbulence in 2020.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ya-Sin finished with a grade of 65.3 in 2019 but dropped to 49.9 in 2020. He also had a suboptimal nine penalties in 2019 with six more in 2020.

"Rock Ya-Sin has done a really great job of being here," Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus told reporters recently. "He got injured last year at the end of the season and he stayed around and got himself healthy. We like where he is. He knows it’s open competition and he knows what he has to do and how he has to do it."

As his defensive coordinator mentioned, Ya-Sin's starting outside corner spot is now an open competition, and players like T.J. Carrie and Marvell Tell III could legitimately threaten him.

Nov 8, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (3) kicks a field goal against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium.

K Rodrigo Blankenship

On the surface, Blankenship had a really good rookie season in 2020. He was 33-of-39 on field-goal attempts (84.6%) and 44-of-46 on extra points (95.7%), but most of his damage was done within 40 or so yards. Once it got to attempts of 50-plus yards, he was just 1-of-3 (33.3%).

The Colts recently brought in competition for Blankenship this summer by signing Eddy Pineiro, who most recently kicked for the Chicago Bears in 2019 and had a modest season.

As head coach Frank Reich alluded to, it's still Blankenship's job to lose, but it won't be handed to him.

“Not quite like last year, it’s open competition but Hot Rod (Blankenship), he’s the incumbent," Reich told reporters. "Everything has to be earned. Hot Rod had a good season for us last year, so that’s obviously taken into consideration. He’ll have to earn it again this year, but it is open competition.”

What do you think about these players being on the hot seat? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Oct 18, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs with the ball while Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) defends in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

These Four Colts Players Need to Bounce Back in 2021

Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had seven receptions for 101 yards as well as a 21-yard rush in a Week 10 road win over the Tennessee Titans.
News

Colts' WRs Underrated By Pro Football Focus in Positional Rankings

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard looks on during 2019 training camp in Westfield, Ind.
News

Several 2021 Draft Picks Miss the Cut in Hicks' First 53-Man Roster Prediction

Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates a touchdown run at Cleveland with guards Mark Glowinski (64) and Quenton Nelson.
News

Pro Football Focus Had This To Say About The Colts' OL Ahead of 2021 Season

Sep 1, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesmen Will Fries (71) during the third quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Appalachian State 45-38 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Will Fries: "Obsessed with the Technical Part of the Game"

Aug 23, 2020; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a catch during an NFL training camp football practice Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. Mandatory Credit: John Bazemore/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
News

Titans Move to Acquire Superstar Wide Receiver

May 27, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during Indianapolis Colts OTAs.
News

The Colts' Final 53-Man Roster Predicted

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) blocks a pass to Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Tennessee Titans defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 45-26. Ini 1129 Colts Vs Titans
News

Colts' Veteran Corner Cracks Top 30 of PFF's Outside CB Rankings