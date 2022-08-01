Skip to main content

Indianapolis Colts Worth 'Only' $3.25 Billion

Sportico has estimated the value of every NFL Franchise, and the Indianapolis Colts check in near the bottom.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Sportico recently estimated the value of each NFL Franchise, and the Indianapolis Colts came in at $3.25 billion, which ranked them 26th in the league.

Sportico was launched in 2020 and focuses mainly on the business of sports, and the NFL is big business.

The Dallas Cowboys led the league and are considered the most valuable sports team in the United States at $7.64 billion. The league average was $4.1 billion, putting owner Jim Irsay and the Colts below the poverty line relative to NFL terms.

All but one of these values may actually be considered conservative. The Denver Broncos have an estimated value of $4.65 billion, but that's a comp, not an estimate.

The Broncos sold to the Walton-Penner group for $4.65 billion in deal that finalizes next week.

The Broncos value puts them 10th on the list, but they are only the 16th highest media market in the NFL according to Sports Media Watch.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While size of media market isn't the only criteria for estimating a franchise value, it's the biggest criteria.

Indianapolis comes in 25th on the same list, more or less matching their place on the franchise value list. There are several larger markets without teams, including Orlando at No. 17, but there is at least one NFL team in 18 of the top-20 media markets.

The NFL's salary cap is considered an important tool in maintaining some parity in the NFL. The combined value of the franchises in the NFL is estimated to be $132.5 billion. 

Even a team like the Cleveland Browns who rank behind the Colts at 27th in overall value are able to afford a $250 million guaranteed contract to quarterback Deshaun Watson. 

Revenue is up, team value is up, and contracts are up.

The NFL is a monster when it comes to financial clout.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

USATSI_18535284
News

Colts Appear Ready to Use Nyheim Hines More as a Wide Receiver in 2022

By Zach Hicks19 hours ago
Parris Campbell Breakout Candidate Indianapolis Colts
News

Why Parris Campbell Breaks Out in 2022

By HH StaffJul 31, 2022 9:02 AM EDT
Jun 7, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) runs during a drill during minicamp at the Colts practice facility.
News

Colts' Nick Cross Already Feeling Comfortable in Team's Defense

By Jake ArthurJul 29, 2022 4:53 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts players wear protective head gear over their helmets during training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Wednesday July 27 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Colts Make Roster Moves On Defensive Line

By Jake ArthurJul 29, 2022 12:47 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich walks the field during training camp Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Thursday July 28 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan Takes Control Early in Training Camp

By Jake ArthurJul 29, 2022 10:56 AM EDT
Alec Pierce Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
News

Frank Reich High on Colts Young Receivers

By HH StaffJul 29, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rests between drills during training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Wednesday July 27 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Colts DE Yannick Ngakoue Embraces Indianapolis, Leadership Role on New Team

By Andrew MooreJul 29, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) practices throwing during training camp Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Thursday July 28 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

A Colts Podcast Highlights Stars of Week 1 of Colts Camp

By Andrew MooreJul 28, 2022 9:03 PM EDT