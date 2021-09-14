September 14, 2021
Introducing Horseshoe Huddle's Next Podcast: A Colts Podcast

The streak of Week One losses continues for the Indianapolis Colts as they fall to the Seattle Seahawks 28-16. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).
On Monday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of The Educated Fan announced that they will be partnering with Horseshoe Huddle and Sports Illustrated to produce A Colts Podcast. The podcast will provide insightful analysis as Brandon and Andrew preview and recap each Colts’ matchup throughout the year.

In this episode, the guys recapped the Colts’ loss to the Seahawks and give their opinions on what went wrong for Indy. They dissected the struggles of the offensive line, the disappointing performance of the defense, Carson Wentz’s Colts debut, and much more.

Brandon and Andrew also run through the results from the Week One slate of games around the NFL in a crazy start to the 2021 season.

The episode ends by going over all of the news around the NFL and the guys will give out their picks for the Colts' Player of the Game.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

