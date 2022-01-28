Jake Arthur Discusses Colts Offseason with Sportsbeat AM

Skip to main content

Arthur Talks Colts Offseason with Sportsbeat AM

Senior Analyst Jake Arthur joined Sportsbeat AM with Darin Pritchett recently to talk about Carson Wentz and the Colts' offseason.

The Indianapolis Colts have some big questions that need to be answered this offseason.

This week, Horseshoe Huddle Senior Analyst Jake Arthur joined Sportsbeat AM with Darin Pritchett to discuss some of those questions.

The Colts have critical needs at cornerstone positions yet again, and if they can't find solid long-term solutions, they at least need to find dependable stopgaps.

What do the Colts do with quarterback Carson Wentz, and what are their other options? What's the deal with their pass-catchers, and how much of a need is that over the next several months? What makes the defense tick?

Arthur and Pritchett discuss all that and more.

What do you think the Colts need to do this offseason? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

October 24, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) is congratulated by quarterback Carson Wentz (2) after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.
