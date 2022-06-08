Skip to main content

Jake Arthur Joins 'Touring the AFC South' to Talk Colts' Offseason

Horseshoe Huddle senior analyst Jake Arthur joined the Touring the AFC South podcast to talk all about the Colts' offseason.

The Indianapolis Colts have made some impactful moves throughout the offseason and gone through a good deal of turnover.

From new stars at quarterback, defensive end, and cornerback, to an exciting rookie class, and new members of the coaching staff, the Colts are an intriguing team entering 2022.

With new faces come new expectations, so Horseshoe Huddle senior analyst Jake Arthur recently joined host Mike Patton on the Touring the AFC South podcast to talk all about the Colts' offseason and some of their best moves (video below).

Arthur and Patton discussed the significant moves that the Colts have made at the quarterback position with Matt Ryan and Nick Foles and what their dynamic may be. They also discussed what to expect from their unheralded wide receiver corps including rookie second-round pick Alec Pierce and why he fits the Colts so well. Arthur and Patton also talk about which Colts rookies might have an impact, how the team's new pieces fit into coordinator Gus Bradley's new defense, and more.

What do you expect from the Colts 2022? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

