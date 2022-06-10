Arthur, Hicks to Begin Hosting Locked On Colts Podcast

Horseshoe Huddle's Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks will soon begin hosting the Locked On Colts Podcast.

If you're looking to add a podcast to your rotation, then you're in luck.

Horseshoe Huddle's very own Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks have joined forces once again to host the Locked On Colts Podcast on the Locked On Podcast Network.

Arthur and Hicks will bring you the daily scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL on the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show will include conversations with Colts players and other interesting guests, and Arthur and Hicks will bring you their expertise on the Colts' roster, film work, fantasy football, the NFL Draft, and much more.

The pair will begin recording in the coming weeks. The show will be daily, Monday through Friday, with each episode lasting roughly 30 minutes.

Aside from their written work with Horseshoe Huddle, you may remember Arthur and Hicks' previous work hosting the Bleav in Colts Podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network (2020-21).

Below are some of the platforms where you can follow the show. Be sure to like, subscribe, and follow now so you don't miss a show!

Locked On Colts joins A Colts Podcast on the Horseshoe Huddle family of podcasts.