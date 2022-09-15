Jonathan Taylor: Colts Must Have 'Killer Instinct' Against Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts have had one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL going on three years now.

They've got a sharp head coach in Frank Reich and have had some talented quarterbacks like Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and now Matt Ryan, but it's their running backs — in particular Jonathan Taylor — that make them such an issue for defensive coordinators to combat.

Taylor recently sat down with Horseshoe Huddle deputy editor Jake Arthur and lead analyst Zach Hicks to discuss his partnership with Campbell's Chunky Soup and how it inspired him as a kid, how he feels about the Colts' Week 1 tie with the Houston Texans and subsequent big divisional matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as his thoughts on the Colts' new-look offense under Ryan.

HH: Being a spokesperson for Campbell's Chunky Soup is a big deal. There have been some other Hall-of-Fame running backs before you, such as Terrell Davis, Jerome Bettis, and LaDainian Tomlinson. What does it mean to be viewed as worthy of being a spokesperson for this brand?

JT: It's humbling. I actually spoke about this to a couple of people. My very first interaction with the Campbell's Chunky commercial was actually with Donovan McNabb. With me being from South (New) Jersey and being an Eagles fan growing up, being a kid, I'm eating Campbell's Chunky, but I see Donovan McNabb eating Campbell's Chunky. It almost made me feel like I was an adult. Like, "Donovan McNabb eats Campbell's Chunky; I'm eating grown-up food!" So, just to be able to be mentioned with those guys, to be in a position that those men were in, it's humbling because Campbell's Chunky entrusted me to continue to add on to their legacy and continue on to their work, and I'm just so proud to be partnering with Campbell's Chunky.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

HH: It's obviously a testament to what you've been able to do on the field. This is Year 3 for you with the Colts after an incredible first couple of years. You already got the party started last Sunday. You're right there near the top of the charts in rushing with 161 yards. You guys of course tied with the Texans, 20-20. While it's not a loss, it's also not a win. How does this one feel now just a couple of days later?

JT: Like you mentioned, that was kind of the conversation that I had with a few players. It's not a loss, but it's not a win. Especially my first time being in a tie, so just asking guys, "What does that mean? How does that affect us?" And I got an example that last year the Steelers entered the playoffs due to a tie. So, I'm guessing that in some cases, it can be beneficial, but I guess in some cases, it can be detrimental. So, it's kinda something we won't know until later on down the line. You always wish that you just came away with the flat-out win so you don't have to worry about that. So, I think the best thing for us is to lock in and prepare for this week in order to come out with a win and make sure we have a "W" in that column.

HH: Talking about your game in general, I'm (Hicks) a big nerd when it comes to running scheme and preference and stuff like that. Frank Reich, I think, does an amazing job with how he utilizes so many different types of running styles: power runs, zone runs, gap runs. I mean, everything. Were you prepared to come into such a diverse running scheme from Wisconsin or did it take a little bit to get used to this offense?

JT: I was definitely prepared, I would say, especially towards my final year at Wisconsin. We did pretty much a lot of the same things, but we started to add in a lot more wrinkles my last year at Wisconsin. I know primarily we ran a lot of gap scheme in college but now coming here to Indianapolis, it's actually made me a better back now to be able to run a multitude of different schemes efficiently. So, just being in this system, I'm actually excited because now, no matter what run scheme we may have, I feel comfortable, I feel great running the scheme. It's actually a great place for me to be in order to develop as a player.

HH: The Colts' nucleus is largely the same — a lot of you have been there for at least three or four years — but there's still plenty of new-ness. There are some new marquee players. Frank Reich is still calling the plays, but how do you see the offense evolving throughout the year with a new quarterback like Matt Ryan, who's so cerebral?

JT: It's funny you mention that; I was just talking to someone about how cerebral Matt Ryan was. I mean, everything is so methodical and so detailed, so when him, Coach Frank, Marcus (Brady), everyone is in that meeting and they're planning and preparing every single week, Matt is so in-tune to, "Hey, maybe I've played this team before. I've had success running these three schemes or these kinds of concepts." And Coach, they're working together and collaborating so much so that Matt is able to go out there and be completely comfortable. It's up to us as an offense to make sure that we execute. If Matt's comfortable, he's able to go out there and place the ball exactly where it needs to be, and get us in the call whether it be a run or a pass. I just think having that dynamic — similar to Philip Rivers — when you have a quarterback who's played so much ball, they're able to get us in the correct call that we need to be in, then it's up to us to execute.

© Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

HH: There's another prominent player in the backfield in Nyheim Hines. You guys seem to mesh really well on and off the field, but how's that relationship been the last few years in the NFL?

JT: It's been awesome, especially my first year. Nyheim as well as Jordan (Wilkins), Marlon (Mack), they were all so receptive to answering any questions that I may have had. I learned everything virtually, a whole new system virtually, so of course I'm bound to have questions coming in when it's finally time to put things in action on the field. But Nyheim has been a tremendous help. When we have him on the field, especially at the same time (as me), I've gotta make sure I stay locked in and focused because a lot of times I'm on my assignment and I'm looking over, peeking and trying to see what he's doing. I know if the play's coming to him, he may do something amazing and I don't wanna miss it. So, a lot of times when we're on the field at the same time, I have to try and find myself to refocus. But he's a dynamic player and he's also helped me grow as a player, being a running back in this league, so he's just been a huge help.

HH: Taking your competition lightly is no longer a thing; you guys have been on both ends of it. Jacksonville isn't considered a juggernaut by any means but you guys know how serious that game can be, especially in Jacksonville. The Colts haven't won there since 2014 despite playing there every year. What's something you guys can do to make it a win?

JT: Number one, we definitely have to go out there and start fast, but we also have to kinda have that killer instinct. Similar to this past game, if we're down, we still have to have that killer instinct. You still have to have that foot on the gas pedal, and vice versa. If you're up two or three touchdowns, you still have to have that killer instinct. We know this is the NFL. Anything can happen on any possession. So you have to make sure whether you're up or down, everybody is on their Ps and Qs. There cannot be any slightest chance of relaxation at all in the NFL because, on any given Sunday, we know what can happen. So, it's on us. It's on us as a team to make sure that, one, we get a great week of prep, and then two, when it's time to go and execute on Sunday that we remember every single rep that we had in practice so we're able to replicate that on Sunday.

