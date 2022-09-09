Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Must-Starts vs. Texans

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys give their final thoughts on Colts-Texans, including the fantasy football outlook and predictions.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach wrap up their thoughts on the Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans.

The final pregame show before the Colts head to NRG Stadium to face the Texans, the guys have got you covered with all of the info you need, from injury news to game start times. Jake also dives into the fantasy football outlook for this game as Zach gives his final prediction for the game.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

What is the latest on Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) and do the guys think he'll play? Are Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor, and Michael Pittman Jr. obvious fantasy plays?

Jake and Zach give their final score predictions and explain why this should be a comfortable Colts win.

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

