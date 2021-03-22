Latest NFL.com Mock Draft Pairs Colts With Star Defensive Lineman

With needs at offensive tackle and pass rusher ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein pairs the Colts with an interesting position in his latest mock draft.

Mock drafts are major crapshoots ahead of the annual celebration that is the NFL Draft. However, sometimes you'll see guys make some puzzling decisions in mock drafts for some teams.

That's the case with NFL.com's Lance Zierlein and his Indianapolis Colts selection in his Mock Draft 2.0, which dropped Friday, March 19.

In his mock draft, Zierlein paired the Colts with star Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore at No. 21 overall.

Here's what Zierlein had to say about the selection of Barmore for the Colts in his latest mock:

"GM Chris Ballard could opt for cornerback help, but he usually looks to build his fronts. Barmore offers both run-stuffing potential and upfield rush from the interior."

The selection of Barmore for the Colts makes very little sense, considering he's an interior defensive linemen who would ultimately slot in behind Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner, both of whom are locked up long-term with the Colts.

Barmore isn't the type to slide outside in passing situations, so it's confusing as to why Zierlein would think this would be a good selection, considering receivers such as Ole Miss' Elijah Moore, and LSU's Terrance Marshall Jr. were on the board, as well as pass rushers in Miami's Jaelen Phillips and Georgia's Azeez Ojulari.

Though Barmore is a high-level talent, the selection simply doesn't make sense on paper and would undoubtedly have Colts fans scratching their heads if that were the selection at No. 21 overall.

