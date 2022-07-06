On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach debate which wide receiver and tight ends will finish next behind the studs, and how the running backs factor into the passing game.

The Indianapolis Colts have unheralded, yet talented groups at wide receiver and tight end. We know who the top dogs are at each spot, but who will finish second at each position in receiving? Also, how will the running backs factor into the passing game with quarterback Matt Ryan?

The Colts have explosive talent at wide receiver behind Michael Pittman Jr. Will it be either rookie Alec Pierce or Parris Campbell finishing as the second-leading receiver?

Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines make up one of the most formidable running back duos in the NFL, but they are going to flourish as pass-catchers with Ryan under center.

The Colts' tight ends are an unproven group of freak athletes, but will it be Kylen Granson or the rookie Jelani Woods as the TE2 behind Mo Alie-Cox by season's end?

