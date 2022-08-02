Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Alec Pierce Raises Stock in Training Camp Week 1

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys review the Colts' first week of training camp, how certain players have increased their stock, and what they are looking forward to this week as the Colts put the pads on for the first time.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach review the Indianapolis Colts' first week of practice and look ahead to this week.

The Colts wrapped up their first week of training camp practices over the weekend. How have certain players increased their stock? What are the guys looking forward to this week as the Colts put the pads on for the first time?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

How did the first week of new quarterback Matt Ryan look for the Colts?

Rookies like wide receiver Alec Pierce and safety Nick Cross have increased their stock over the last week. What did they do to make their arrow point upward?

With the Colts putting pads on for the first time this week, what are Jake and Zach looking forward to the most, especially in the trenches?

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

What did you think of Week 1 of training camp? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

