Locked On Colts: Bernhard Raimann, Dayo Odeyingbo Stand Out in Film Review

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss what was revealed in the coach's film review of the Indianapolis Colts' loss to the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.

The Colts also continued making roster cuts on Monday and have more to make on Tuesday. Who was let go and who might still be on the chopping block?

Young players Bernhard Raimann and Dayo Odeyingbo stood out for the Colts once the coach's film was watched, but who joined them both offensively and defensively? The guys also discuss who struggled.

The Colts also waived wide receiver D.J. Montgomery and defensive tackle Caeveon Patton but still have two more cuts to make by 4:00pm ET on Tuesday. Who might be next?

Jake and Zach discuss that and more on the latest episode of Locked On Colts.

