Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Bernhard Raimann, Dayo Odeyingbo Stand Out in Film Review

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Bernhard Raimann and Dayo Odeyingbo shined for the Colts in their preseason loss against the Lions. Which other players stood out in film review of the game?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss what was revealed in the coach's film review of the Indianapolis Colts' loss to the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.

The Colts also continued making roster cuts on Monday and have more to make on Tuesday. Who was let go and who might still be on the chopping block?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Young players Bernhard Raimann and Dayo Odeyingbo stood out for the Colts once the coach's film was watched, but who joined them both offensively and defensively? The guys also discuss who struggled.

The Colts also waived wide receiver D.J. Montgomery and defensive tackle Caeveon Patton but still have two more cuts to make by 4:00pm ET on Tuesday. Who might be next?

Jake and Zach discuss that and more on the latest episode of Locked On Colts.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

What did you think about Saturday's game? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Aug 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Quenton Nelson's Spot Revealed On NFL Top 100 Players List

By Jake Arthur
USATSI_18900733
Film

Film Room: Alec Pierce Appears Primed and Ready for Regular Season

By Zach Hicks
D.J. Montgomery waived by Indianapolis Colts
News

Colts Make Two Roster Cuts Ahead of Tuesday's Deadline

By HH Staff
Matt Pryor via IMAGN
News

Frank Reich Confirms Starter at Left Tackle

By HH Staff
Aug 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (10) catches a touchdown pass while Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Stock Up, Stock Down Report from Colts vs. Lions

By Andrew Moore
Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles Battle for No. 2 via IMAGN
News

Battle for No. 2? Reich Expands on Sam Ehlinger's Rare Trait

By HH Staff
Aug 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) drops back to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Locked On Colts: Peter King Talks Quarterback Situation, Offseason Moves

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan (17) flexes to fans after scoring a touchdown Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions are tied at the half, 13-13. Nfl Detroit Lions At Indianapolis Colts
Game Day

Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger, Receivers Star in Preseason Loss vs. Lions

By Jake Arthur