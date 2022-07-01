Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Biggest Keys to Watch in Training Camp

The latest episode of Locked On Colts examines the team's training camp schedule and the most significant areas to watch, and introduces the new co-hosts, Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts Podcast, new hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks take a dive into Indianapolis Colts training camp.

The pair introduce themselves to listeners as the brand new hosts of the show, and also each presents three key areas of the roster that they will watch during camp. The Colts also revealed their full 2022 camp practice schedule this week.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

The Colts' release of the 2022 training camp schedule included the dates, times, and themes for each practice. How many sessions are open to the fans, when are the joint practices with the Detroit Lions, and when is the popular night practice?

Jake and Zach's biggest areas to watch in camp include the Colts' pass-catchers, both lines, and the secondary, and they examine why those groups have the most significant battles to watch.

The Locked On Colts Podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

