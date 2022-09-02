Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Bold Predictions for 2022 Season

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard's latest comments about the team and make some bold predictions for the Colts' offense and defense.

The Colts are a popular postseason pick for the 2022 season, so it's time for the hot takes. The guys have some lofty expectations for the Colts' passing game as well as Nyheim Hines, DeForest Buckner, and Stephon Gilmore.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Find out what Ballard said about the state of the Colts' offensive and defensive lines, and why the team feels good about them. What's the latest on T.Y. Hilton's status?

Offensively, Jake and Zach think the Colts' passing game is going to be much better than people think nationally, which includes Hines setting a new personal best. Buckner will also be the Colts' surprise leader in a particular category while Gilmore reclaims his former glory.

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week.

What do you think about the Colts' latest moves?

