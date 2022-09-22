Locked On Colts: Do They Have a Chance Against Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs?

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake sits down with Chris Clark of Locked On Chiefs for Crossover Thursday!

The Indianapolis Colts have been spiraling as of late, but do they actually have a chance against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs? Or is it enough to just be competitive? Which matchups can the Colts capitalize on, and how might Gus Bradley's defense fare against Mahomes?

It would be nice to craft some sort of interesting storyline for this one but the truth is that the Colts are set back to the beginning and must first re-prove that they're a capable NFL football team. Only then can we consider if they can hang with Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Which matchups might be crucial in order for either team to win or lose? Can Michael Pittman Jr. and/or Alec Pierce replicate what the Los Angeles Chargers' Mike Williams was able to do against the Chiefs in Week 2?

Get ready for the final score predictions. Do either of Jake or Chris give the Colts any love?

