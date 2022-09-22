Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Do They Have a Chance Against Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake talks with Chris Clark of Locked On Chiefs to dive into the Colts-Chiefs matchup and whether or not the home team actually has a chance to win.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake sits down with Chris Clark of Locked On Chiefs for Crossover Thursday!

The Indianapolis Colts have been spiraling as of late, but do they actually have a chance against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs? Or is it enough to just be competitive? Which matchups can the Colts capitalize on, and how might Gus Bradley's defense fare against Mahomes?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

It would be nice to craft some sort of interesting storyline for this one but the truth is that the Colts are set back to the beginning and must first re-prove that they're a capable NFL football team. Only then can we consider if they can hang with Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Which matchups might be crucial in order for either team to win or lose? Can Michael Pittman Jr. and/or Alec Pierce replicate what the Los Angeles Chargers' Mike Williams was able to do against the Chiefs in Week 2?

Get ready for the final score predictions. Do either of Jake or Chris give the Colts any love?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow @ChrisClarkNFL and @LockedOnChiefs on Twitter!

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) blocks as running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs the ball and Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) trails behind during the third quarter of their game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Indianapolis Colts At Kansas City Chiefs In Nfl Week 5 Sunday Oct 6 2019
News

A Colts Podcast Farewell: Can the Colts Pull Off the Upset on Chiefs?

By Andrew Moore
Jan 12, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores a touchdown against Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) during the second quarter in an AFC Divisional playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
News

Colts, Chiefs Injury Report: Pittman, Pierce Back at Practice

By Jake Arthur
USATSI_18888114
Film

Grover Stewart Off to Career-Best Start: Film Room

By Zach Hicks
Grover Stewart Indianapolis Colts
News

Colts Highs and Lows vs. Jaguars from PFF

By HH Staff
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) during the second quarter of a regular season game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
News

Locked On Colts: What's Wrong and How It Can Get Better

By Jake Arthur
Frank Reich Doug Pedersen Colts vs. Jaguars
News

Colts Plummet in Latest ESPN NFL Power Rankings

By HH Staff
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart (89) catches a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
News

Colts Make Roster Moves On Practice Squad

By Jake Arthur
Sep 18, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Under Fire All Day in Loss vs. Jaguars

By Andrew Moore