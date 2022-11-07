Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Frank Reich Fired, NFL Shocked By Jeff Saturday Hire

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys break down the Indianapolis Colts firing Frank Reich as head coach and hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim replacement.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts Monday moves of firing Frank Reich as head coach and then hiring former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday as the interim replacement.

The move to fire Reich surprised many people both inside and outside the organization, but the announcement of his replacement was a true gasper across the NFL.

What does the firing of Reich mean for the Colts moving forward? Was it smart to do it at midseason? It appears that there is very little progress that can be made between now and the end of the season. With Reich and Marcus Brady gone, who will call the plays?

How will this whole thing work, as Saturday has no pro or college coaching experience? Is this a PR move to put a pretty mask on a tank job?

