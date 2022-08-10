Locked On Colts: Is Outside Wide Receiver Help Needed?

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, should the Indianapolis Colts bring in a veteran free agent wide receiver? The team also released its first unofficial depth chart for 2022 on Tuesday. Last, which Colts players need to close out the final two weeks of training camp strong?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

The Colts' young receivers have had some flubs in camp lately, such as drops and missed routes. Is it enough yet to warrant bringing in a veteran free agent or should they let it ride until they need to turn to a familiar face?

What are the biggest points of focus on the Colts' initial depth chart? There's one big omission, but what does it mean?

There are several Colts players that have plenty to prove in the last two weeks of camp. Who are they and why is the pressure on them?

