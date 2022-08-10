Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Is Outside Wide Receiver Help Needed?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, do the Colts need to bring in a veteran free agent wide receiver? The Colts released their first unofficial depth chart. Which Colts need to close out the last two weeks of camp strong?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, should the Indianapolis Colts bring in a veteran free agent wide receiver? The team also released its first unofficial depth chart for 2022 on Tuesday. Last, which Colts players need to close out the final two weeks of training camp strong?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

The Colts' young receivers have had some flubs in camp lately, such as drops and missed routes. Is it enough yet to warrant bringing in a veteran free agent or should they let it ride until they need to turn to a familiar face?

What are the biggest points of focus on the Colts' initial depth chart? There's one big omission, but what does it mean?

There are several Colts players that have plenty to prove in the last two weeks of camp. Who are they and why is the pressure on them?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

What do you think about these topics? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts Tyquan Lewis (94) runs drills during Colts Camp on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Grand Park in Westfield Ind.
News

Colts Reveal First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2022

By Jake Arthur14 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) yells at teammate Michael Pittman (11) after a touchdown Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, during the second half of Colts against Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium for Monday Night Football. 101121 Colts 028 Jw
News

Indianapolis Colts Achilles Heel According to ESPN

By HH Staff19 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) points toward a member of the crowd after intercepting the ball during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Raiders won 23-20.
News

Locked On Colts: Shaquille Leonard Injury Update, Offensive Struggles Continue

By Jake ArthurAug 9, 2022 6:15 AM EDT
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) during the day's Colts camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Colts Camp
News

Colts' Shaquille Leonard Expected Back 'At Some Point' in 2022 Season

By Jake ArthurAug 8, 2022 10:58 PM EDT
USATSI_16467912
Film

Film Room: Highlighting Some of Gus Bradley's Creative Blitz Packages

By Zach HicksAug 8, 2022 5:30 PM EDT
From left, The Indianapolis Colts Yannick Ngakoue (91), Eric Johnson (93), and Ifeadi Odenigbo (59) run drills during Colts Camp on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Grand Park in Westfield Ind.
News

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 8: Jonathan Taylor Saves Offense's Day

By Jake ArthurAug 8, 2022 4:52 PM EDT
Stephon Gilmore Indianapolis Colts
News

Frank Reich has Big Expectations for Stephon Gilmore

By HH StaffAug 8, 2022 9:55 AM EDT
Jun 7, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) catches a pass during a drill during minicamp at the Colts practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Locked On Colts: Stephon Gilmore Takes Advantage of Offense's Sloppy Practice

By Jake ArthurAug 8, 2022 6:18 AM EDT