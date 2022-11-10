Locked On Colts: Can Jeff Saturday Right Ship Against Raiders?

In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Zach discuss this Sunday's matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders with the Locked On Raiders podcast.

Believe it or not, the Colts actually play a game this Sunday. After an eventful week filled with drama, interim head coach Jeff Saturday will lead the team out against the Raiders this weekend. Can he win his debut outing?



Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Saturday spoke with reporters on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since being introduced as head coach on Monday night and had this to say about finally getting to football things:

Yeah, it’s been a challenge so far. You want to hear the crazy part? We’ve only had one walk-thru. So, we haven’t even started practice. All of this has happened, I just finished my first walk-thru with the team. So, everything is a first today. First team meeting. Again, we’ve got a lot left. For me, the best thing is to get on the grass. I can’t tell you how excited I am to actually go do football. I’ve got notes from this walk-thru this morning. So, now we’ll get into the actual coaching and those things. Again, I’m encouraging my staff to take ownership, push forward and let your voice be heard. I’m not critical, I’m open ears and open-minded. Let’s work together.

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.