Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Can Jeff Saturday Right Ship Against Raiders?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Zach discusses the Indianapolis Colts' matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders with the host of Locked On Raiders, and how things might look under new interim head coach Jeff Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Zach discuss this Sunday's matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders with the Locked On Raiders podcast.

Believe it or not, the Colts actually play a game this Sunday. After an eventful week filled with drama, interim head coach Jeff Saturday will lead the team out against the Raiders this weekend. Can he win his debut outing? 

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Saturday spoke with reporters on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since being introduced as head coach on Monday night and had this to say about finally getting to football things:

Yeah, it’s been a challenge so far. You want to hear the crazy part? We’ve only had one walk-thru. So, we haven’t even started practice. All of this has happened, I just finished my first walk-thru with the team. So, everything is a first today. First team meeting. Again, we’ve got a lot left. For me, the best thing is to get on the grass. I can’t tell you how excited I am to actually go do football. I’ve got notes from this walk-thru this morning. So, now we’ll get into the actual coaching and those things. Again, I’m encouraging my staff to take ownership, push forward and let your voice be heard. I’m not critical, I’m open ears and open-minded. Let’s work together.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts, Raiders Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor Returns Again

By Jake Arthur
Nov 6, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) throws the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Film

The Ehlinger Experiment: Colts’ QB Gets Schooled by Belichick in Loss to Patriots

By Andrew Moore
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich leaves the field after the team faced the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium and Indianapolis. The Seahawks defeated the Colts, 28-16. Indianapolis Colts And Seattle Seahawks On Nfl Week 1 At Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday Sept 12 2021
News

Frank Reich Fired in Surprising Way

By HH Staff
USATSI_19375959
Film

Kwity Paye Shines in Colts' Loss: Film Room

By Zach Hicks
Jim Irsay Podium Jeff Saturday Intro Press Conference
News

Locked On Colts: Reaction to Disastrous Press Conference

By Jake Arthur
Former Indianapolis Colts player Jeff Saturday waves to the crowd during a Ring of Honor induction ceremony for Tarik Glenn on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts’ Jeff Saturday Makes Suprise Pick for Offensive Play-Caller

By Andrew Moore
Irsay on Saturday: '
News

Colts’ Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard Fail to Provide Confidence in Direction of the Franchise

By Andrew Moore
Jim Irsay, owner, and new interim head coach Jeff Saturday have a laugh on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, during a press conference at the Colts headquarters in Indianapolis.
News

Irsay on Saturday: 'I am Glad He doesn’t have any NFL Experience'

By HH Staff