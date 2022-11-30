Skip to main content

Locked On Colts Mailbag: Is it Time for Nick Foles?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys take listener questions, and people want to know what to do about the quarterback and left tackle positions, and who is most responsible for the Indianapolis Colts' demise.
In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach turn it over to the listeners as the guys answer their burning Indianapolis Colts questions, such as if it's time to see Nick Foles at quarterback, if rookie Bernhard Raimann is at home at left tackle, and whether general manager Chris Ballard or former head coach Frank Reich is more responsible for the team's current state.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

We've seen what the Colts' offense looks like with Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger under center, and it ain't always pretty. Would things be any different with Foles at the helm? What should the Colts do about Ryan and his huge contract this offseason?

Should Raimann be replaced in the offseason, and is he better suited for a different position?

Between Reich and Ballard, did Reich fail to get the most out of the group he was given, or does Ballard deserve most of the blame for constructing the Colts' roster how it is?

