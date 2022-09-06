Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: How Does Matt Ryan Fare Against Texans?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss storylines for Colts-Texans and how the film revealed the Colts attacked Houston in both 2021 matchups.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss storylines for Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans and how the film revealed the Colts attacked Houston in both 2021 matchups.

With an entire offseason emphasizing the importance of starting strong, the Colts have to win this opening game against the Texans. The guys break down the Texans' roster and talk about how the Colts were able to find success against this team a year ago.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

What are some things the Colts do offensively to capitalize on Lovie Smith's defense? Smith deployed two completely different looks against the Colts last year and they still outscored the Texans by a total of 62-3. Zach also puts to rest one of the concerns Jake has about Houston.

What does the Texans offense present that could be problematic for the Colts, and does it even matter?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

What do you think about the Colts' latest moves? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

USATSI_16975763
Film

Film Room Details How Colts' Offense Attacked Texans' Defense in 2021

By Zach Hicks
Alec Pierce Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
News

How Good is the Colts' Rookie Class?

By HH Staff
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass to warm up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Locked On Colts: Superlatives, Matt Ryan as Team MVP?

By Jake Arthur
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) stands with offensive teammates during a preseason victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts' 3 Biggest Question Marks as Season Arrives

By Jake Arthur
Jun 7, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) runs during a drill during minicamp at the Colts practice facility.
News

Nick Cross: Indianapolis Colts Rookie Files

By Andrew Moore
Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) incites the crowd in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Best Shaq Yet? Leonard Tells Us Why It's Possible

By HH Staff
The Indianapolis Colts Stephon Gilmore(5) tosses a football around with teammates in between drills during Colts Camp on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Grand Park in Westfield Ind.
News

Locked On Colts Reveals Bold Predictions for 2022

By Jake Arthur
Aug 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Phillip Lindsay (30) runs the ball while Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) defends in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

A Colts Podcast Dives into Colts Roster Cuts Ahead of 2022

By Andrew Moore