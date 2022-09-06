Locked On Colts: How Does Matt Ryan Fare Against Texans?

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss storylines for Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans and how the film revealed the Colts attacked Houston in both 2021 matchups.

With an entire offseason emphasizing the importance of starting strong, the Colts have to win this opening game against the Texans. The guys break down the Texans' roster and talk about how the Colts were able to find success against this team a year ago.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

What are some things the Colts do offensively to capitalize on Lovie Smith's defense? Smith deployed two completely different looks against the Colts last year and they still outscored the Texans by a total of 62-3. Zach also puts to rest one of the concerns Jake has about Houston.

What does the Texans offense present that could be problematic for the Colts, and does it even matter?

