Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan Makes Preseason Debut Against Bills

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach react to the Colts' preseason Week 1 loss to the Bills. Who stood out on offense and defense, and what do they need to clean up moving forward?
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the Indianapolis Colts' 27-24 preseason Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Who stood out on offense and defense, and what do they need to clean up moving forward?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

We saw Matt Ryan and Nick Foles quarterback the Colts for the first time, but it was Sam Ehlinger who moved the offense best. It was also a big day for the tight end group.

The Colts want to have waves of pass rushers along the defensive line and the young guys looked good providing it. Some young linebackers made plays, as did some defensive backs.

Which players on either side of the ball get the "players of the game?" Whether it's penalties, drops, or missed assignments, what all do the Colts need to clean up still?

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

