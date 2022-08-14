Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan Makes Preseason Debut Against Bills

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the Indianapolis Colts' 27-24 preseason Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Who stood out on offense and defense, and what do they need to clean up moving forward?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

We saw Matt Ryan and Nick Foles quarterback the Colts for the first time, but it was Sam Ehlinger who moved the offense best. It was also a big day for the tight end group.

The Colts want to have waves of pass rushers along the defensive line and the young guys looked good providing it. Some young linebackers made plays, as did some defensive backs.

Which players on either side of the ball get the "players of the game?" Whether it's penalties, drops, or missed assignments, what all do the Colts need to clean up still?

What did you think of Preseason Week 1? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

