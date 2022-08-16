Locked On Colts: What Mike Strachan's Return Means for Wide Receiver Group

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss a packed show.

The Indianapolis Colts activated wide receiver Mike Strachan from the PUP list, just in time for the joint practices this week against the Detroit Lions. What are the guys watching for in these practices ahead of the teams' preseason Week 2 matchup on Saturday? Also, Kenny Moore II and DeForest Buckner land on the NFL Top 100 Players List of 2022 between 100-51.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

The Colts' wide receiver corps could use a shot in the arm, so what does Strachan's return provide them? Who is he competing against?

With the starters not playing against the Lions in the preseason matchup this Saturday, what are the guys watching for in the two joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday?

Moore at 82 and Buckner at 66 on the Top 100. Too high? Too low?

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

