Locked On Colts: Can Momentum Continue Against Titans?

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, it's Crossover Thursday!

Zach chats with Tyler Rowland of the Locked On Titans podcast to discuss the biggest storylines for both the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans as they square off this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

As for storylines, Zach is looking for the Colts' offensive line to simply rise to mediocrity. They don't have to look like superstars but they do need to look adequate. Repeating what they've been doing may spell doom for the team once again.

Among the biggest matchups of the day, Rowland thinks the Colts' run game could heat up seeing as the Titans' front struggles with pullers. Also, how can Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart take advantage of the Tennessee interior offensive line?

Last, Zach and Tyler explain why this might be a game where the first team to score 20 points wins, as it'll also likely be a close, one-score affair. This is one of the week's true pick 'ems.

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.