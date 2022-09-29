Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Can Momentum Continue Against Titans?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Zach chats with Tyler Rowland of Locked On Titans to discuss the main storylines and matchups in Colts-Titans on Sunday, as well as their score predictions.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, it's Crossover Thursday!

Zach chats with Tyler Rowland of the Locked On Titans podcast to discuss the biggest storylines for both the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans as they square off this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

As for storylines, Zach is looking for the Colts' offensive line to simply rise to mediocrity. They don't have to look like superstars but they do need to look adequate. Repeating what they've been doing may spell doom for the team once again.

Among the biggest matchups of the day, Rowland thinks the Colts' run game could heat up seeing as the Titans' front struggles with pullers. Also, how can Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart take advantage of the Tennessee interior offensive line?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last, Zach and Tyler explain why this might be a game where the first team to score 20 points wins, as it'll also likely be a close, one-score affair. This is one of the week's true pick 'ems.

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up with the team Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts, Titans Injury Report: 6 Players Sit Out Practice Wednesday

By Jake Arthur
USATSI_19116764
Film

Analyzing Rodney McLeod's Game-Sealing Interception vs Chiefs: Film Room

By Zach Hicks
Matt Ryan Fumbles are a concern for Indianapolis Colts
News

Marcus Brady on Matt Ryan Fumbles: 'Definitely Concerning'

By HH Staff
USATSI_19074440
Film

Gus Bradley Shows Play-Calling Versatility in Colts' Win over Chiefs: Film Room

By Zach Hicks
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) makes a pass Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Film

Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Shows Poise Under Pressure in Win vs. Chiefs

By Andrew Moore
Sep 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (not pictured) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Gut Reaction to Colts’ Upset of Chiefs

By Andrew Moore
Sep 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Locked On Colts: Time To Make Moves On Offensive Line?

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) celebrates with teammates after making a catch Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts vs. Chiefs Snap Counts | Week 3

By Jake Arthur