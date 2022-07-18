On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the latest free-agent buzz surrounding the Indianapolis Colts and a few former perennial Pro Bowl wide receivers.

The guys also discuss some NFL free agents at other positions that may still make sense for the Colts as training camp begins next week.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Are the Colts an ideal landing spot for free agents Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones, or T.Y. Hilton? The offense could use some veteran depth at wide receiver behind Michael Pittman Jr., but the guys examine the pros and cons of adding these players as well as the likelihood of such a move being made.

The Colts like their young receiving corps after spending the last few offseasons adding high-potential players, but would signing an established player be even better?

