Locked On Colts: Adding Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton a Good or Bad Idea?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss the latest buzz surrounding the Colts and Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones, and T.Y. Hilton as well as name a few different free agents they could see with the Colts.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the latest free-agent buzz surrounding the Indianapolis Colts and a few former perennial Pro Bowl wide receivers.

The guys also discuss some NFL free agents at other positions that may still make sense for the Colts as training camp begins next week.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Are the Colts an ideal landing spot for free agents Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones, or T.Y. Hilton? The offense could use some veteran depth at wide receiver behind Michael Pittman Jr., but the guys examine the pros and cons of adding these players as well as the likelihood of such a move being made.

The Colts like their young receiving corps after spending the last few offseasons adding high-potential players, but would signing an established player be even better?

The Locked On Colts Podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Should the Colts sign any of these players? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

