The Colts get ready to take on the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football this week, but the team is in flux. What got them into the sticky situation that they're in now and what can they do about it? Does another ugly loss mean changes are coming?

Jake, Rashaad, and Destin also look forward to the matchup with the Broncos, who specifically on Denver can give the Colts fits, and why picking the winner of this game is a battle of head vs. heart.

It appears that most people are in agreeance that the Colts' offensive line remains their most fixable area and the one that could catapult everything else in the right direction if correct.

The Broncos and Colts are comparable teams with struggling offenses who lack an identity while the defense is doing some heavy lifting.

Regardless of the winner, the game is likely to be close and relatively low-scoring.

