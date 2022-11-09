Locked On Colts: Reaction to Disastrous Press Conference

In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach react to that disaster of a press conference featuring Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard, and new interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

On Monday, the Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. Rather than turning to one of the people on staff with head-coaching experience such as Gus Bradley or John Fox, or a promising up-and-comer like Bubba Ventrone, Irsay decided to go outside the organization — in the middle of the season — and hire someone in Saturday whose head-coaching experience ends at the high school level.

Obviously, there were plenty of questions for the man in charge when he spoke with the media on Monday night.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

What the Colts probably intended to be a joyous occasion where they welcomed back a revered former player as the new interim head coach was quickly squashed when it became a battle of interrogation vs. blame deflection.

There were a ton of valid questions for Irsay, Ballard, and Saturday with the latter's hiring being so unprecedented, but the other side of the table presented as if the situation wasn't odd at all and gave relatively unsupported answers.

Saturday also hired a new offensive coordinator to take over for Reich (and previously Marcus Brady) in Parks Frazier.

