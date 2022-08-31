Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: 53-Man Roster Reaction, Potential Waiver Claims

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the Colts make their roster cuts down to 53 players. What does the roster look like now, and which cut players around the league are now a good fit for the Colts?
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the Colts' roster cuts down to 53 players. What does the roster look like now, and which cut players from around the league make sense for the Colts to pick up?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

The Colts had to make a slew of moves to get down to 53 players. Who were the most surprising cuts? What does the trade that they made for a Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker mean?

What does the roster look like now on offense and defense? Are there any players that may still be on the chopping block in the coming days?

Which cut players around the league are now a good fit for the Colts? The guys explain why the Colts should focus heavily on the offensive and defensive lines.

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

