Locked On Colts: Can Sam Ehlinger Lead Upset in Foxboro?

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach preview the Indianapolis Colts' Week 9 matchup with the New England Patriots.

The Colts and quarterback Sam Ehlinger head to Foxboro to take on the Patriots. Does the young QB have what it takes to overcome a Bill Belichick defense? Also, the guys dive into the keys for the Colts to emerge victorious in this game.

Which players will make the biggest difference, and how might the Colts' gameplan be tailored for New England?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Ehlinger is looking forward to the challenge of facing that Belichick defense this weekend.

“Obviously, you want to get your first win and I’m really looking forward to playing against Coach Belichick and the Patriots," Ehlinger told reporters this week. "There’s nobody that’s done it better and they always present a challenge defensively. I know it’s going to be a challenge and it’s going to be a hostile environment. I’m looking forward to it.”

