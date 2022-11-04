Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Can Sam Ehlinger Lead Upset in Foxboro?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys preview Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots and whether or not Sam Ehlinger can pull off the upset.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach preview the Indianapolis Colts' Week 9 matchup with the New England Patriots.

The Colts and quarterback Sam Ehlinger head to Foxboro to take on the Patriots. Does the young QB have what it takes to overcome a Bill Belichick defense? Also, the guys dive into the keys for the Colts to emerge victorious in this game.

Which players will make the biggest difference, and how might the Colts' gameplan be tailored for New England?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Ehlinger is looking forward to the challenge of facing that Belichick defense this weekend.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Obviously, you want to get your first win and I’m really looking forward to playing against Coach Belichick and the Patriots," Ehlinger told reporters this week. "There’s nobody that’s done it better and they always present a challenge defensively. I know it’s going to be a challenge and it’s going to be a hostile environment. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

USATSI_19332993
Film

Colts' Offense Showed Signs of Life Against Washington: Film Room

By Zach Hicks
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) reacts after Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) came down with a catch just shy of the end zone during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts, Patriots Injury Report: Thursday Indicates Shorthanded Offense in Week 9

By Jake Arthur
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts’ QB Weekly: Sam Ehlinger Ready for the ‘Challenge’ of Belichick, Patriots

By Andrew Moore
Marcus Brady Matt Kryger IndyStar via Imagn Content Services
News

Was Marcus Brady the Scapegoat for Colts Offense?

By HH Staff
USATSI_19332850
News

Locked On Colts: Unleash College Sam Ehlinger vs. Patriots?

By Jake Arthur
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts, Patriots Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor Sits Out, Kwity Paye Back

By Jake Arthur
Frank Reich and Matt Ryan vs. Broncos
News

Colts get Failing Grade from CBS Sports

By HH Staff
Oct 6, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jordan Wilkins (20) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

New Signing: Colts Bring Back Running Back

By Jake Arthur