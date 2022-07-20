Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Stealing from AFC South to Make Super Bowl Run

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach each pick a player to steal from the Texans, Jaguars, and Titans to put on the Colts for the 2022 season.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach each pick a player to steal from each AFC South team in order to make a run at the Super Bowl.

Which players would you take from the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans and add to the Colts?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

The rules of this exercise are that the player joins the Colts for the 2022 season only; it's not a "who you want for the rest of their career" kind of thing. The salary cap also does not matter.

The Texans and Jaguars have struggled in recent years but still have some intriguing players that could be useful on the Colts. That goes especially for the Titans, who have been the gatekeepers of the AFC South ever since former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck retired.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Locked On Colts Podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

What do you think about these statistical projections? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (4)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts PFF Top 25 Players Under 25
News

PFF Top 20 for Jonathan Taylor? Not Quite

By HH Staff1 hour ago
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) and wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) celebrate after winning the game against the San Francisco 49ers, 30-18, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Indianapolis Colts Visit The San Francisco 49ers For Nfl Week 7 At Levi S Stadium In Santa Clara Calif Sunday Oct 24 2021
Film

Film Room Dissects Why DeForest Buckner's Swim Move is so Devastating

By Zach Hicks14 hours ago
Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

Previewing Colts’ DT Depth Chart Entering 2022 Season

By Andrew Moore20 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) and running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrate after a touchdown by Taylor during the second quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
News

Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr. Underrated By Vegas?

By Jake Arthur23 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) tries to rally the fans during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Raiders won 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Darius Leonard Cracks PFF's Top 50 NFL Players

By HH StaffJul 19, 2022
Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates with cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
Film

Film Room Dissects Why Yannick Ngakoue's Cross-Chop is so Effective

By Zach HicksJul 18, 2022
Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates with cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Previewing Colts’ DE Depth Chart Entering 2022 Season

By Andrew MooreJul 18, 2022
The Indianapolis Colts defensive line chases down Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the third quarter of the NFL week 5 game at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The Browns won, 32-23. Indianapolis Colts At Browns At First Energy Stadium In Nfl Week 5 Cleveand Ohio Sunday Oct 11 2020
News

Colts Adding Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton a Good or Bad Idea?

By Jake ArthurJul 18, 2022